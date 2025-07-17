The Great Reset is still underway. They hid Klaus Schwab away to make you think it was over, but it’s not.

Trump is a chaos agent. He may be a divided man, with half of him wanting to do right by the American people, as he has been saying for decades, but the Cabal has him by the balls. So he is doing everything he can to wreck the world economy, thinking that if tariffs hurt the developing world enough (because they can no longer export into the Great American Consumer market) that they will have no money to buy useful things from China, and China’s economy will collapse.

But the double-mindedness Trump is having to live with is taking its toll on him. He has become pathologically erratic, in my estimation. But I am not a medical doctor. I believe he lives with constant threats.

Meanwhile, Russia is supposed to collapse when we gang up with the Europeans to wage war on Russia. And bombing Iran was part of the original plan, which would also cut off about 15% of China’s oil supply.

American politics is theater. The military-industrial complex and the Cabal tell the politicians what to do. The MIC and the Cabal want war, for slightly differing but closely related reasons, most having to do with money.

It seems likely to me that the elites will try another biological emergency to mandate their vaccine passports or digital ID, the precursors to the full-blown social credit system. Who knows? Maybe it will be the alien invasion psyop.

And when Trump is pushed into bombing Iran again by the Cabal and the Neocons, then the final crisis begins. Or something like that.

China and Russia seem ready. China has already won the economic game, and reportedly would win a military confrontation.

It is time for Trump to sue for peace, not more economic war that can only bring us closer to kinetic war.

Here is another hard-hitting piece from “Inside China Business” on whose digital stack is likely to take over the world.

Pray for peace!