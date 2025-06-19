Share this postEnd Times MeditationsCol Macgregor presents a comprehensive situation analysisCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreCol Macgregor presents a comprehensive situation analysis"It's all about money." The US government is terminally corrupt, and the American people are fatally dumbed-down.Elliott MiddletonJun 19, 20252Share this postEnd Times MeditationsCol Macgregor presents a comprehensive situation analysisCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreSharePray for peace!2Share this postEnd Times MeditationsCol Macgregor presents a comprehensive situation analysisCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreSharePrevious