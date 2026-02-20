Col. Douglas Macgregor argues that the attack on Iran will not accomplish anything positive. It will unify the Islamic world against the US. I would qualify Macgregor’s statement that “we are doing this for Israel” by saying the MIC and the Zionists are joined at the hip, the military-industrial complex Neocons being reptilian Cold War types who view the present historical moment as our last chance to take down Russia and China while they are at a demographic disadvantage.

President Eisenhower warned about the MIC in 1961. The MIC and the Zionists now own the government (Zionism defined as the Israeli policy of taking the land for the Greater Israel project from other countries, even if it means genociding their people; not all Jews support Zionism).

If the US loses an aircraft carrier, Macgregor says this would destroy America’s image of invincibility.

Click here for the polymarket odds.

Pray for peace!