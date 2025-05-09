“Lei’s Real Talk” YouTube channel covers the CIA’s efforts to recruit CCP officials. The CIA is airing videos in China, inviting disgruntled CCP officials to contact them to secure a better future for themselves and their families. The Xi regime's purges stir resentment and fear among the CCP rank and file. “The desire to defect is widespread,” according to some insiders.

The CIA is attempting a color revolution in China. It’s what they do. The trade war is intended to ramp up the pressure through unemployment and social unrest. Meanwhile, the trade war has earned Trump the lowest approval ratings at this point in his presidency in the past several generations. It is sure to destroy many American small businesses.

Pray for peace!