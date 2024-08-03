Via confoundedinterest.net:

That’s Bidenomics! Intel Lays Off 15k Workers Despite $8.5 BILLION From Chips Act (Intel Craters Over -50% In 4 Months)

Bidenomics (actually Biden/Harrisnomics) is all about huge payoffs to large, powerful donors. A good example is The Chips Act, intended to bring chip manufacturing back to the US from Taiwan, China, etc. Biden/Harris doled out $8.5 BILLION to Intel … which just laid off 15% of it’s labor force or 15k workers.

Intel has suspended dividends and its stock price has crashed from above $45 in March now down to $21.48, a 53% loss in 4 months.

Bear in mind that a Harris Presidency would be more of the same wasteful, Communist-style centralized economic (mis)management. Perhaps even worse.

