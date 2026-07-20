It is widely held that China has reduced its demand for international oil markets as it draws heavily on its massive reserves. If it returns its demand to normal, oil prices will skyrocket.

The other sword of Damocles that China holds over the US is its holdings of Treasury bonds.

The Neocons are trying to destroy China, but seem to be okay with destroying America as well, as they have so much money they will simply enslave everyone as they run out of money.

Pray for peace!