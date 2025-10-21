A Chinese invasion of Taiwan would likely fail but trigger the deadliest conflict since World War II, costing tens of thousands of lives, sinking dozens of warships, devastating the global economy by $10 trillion, and risking nuclear escalation. In 22 of 24 wargame scenarios, the US-Taiwan-Japan coalition defeats the invasion—but at costs so severe they would “damage the US global position for many years.”1

China faces an operational nightmare: amphibious assaults across 100 miles of rough seas to just 14 viable landing beaches, requiring forces potentially exceeding the Normandy invasion while contending with Taiwan’s anti-ship missiles, mountainous terrain, and urbanized defenses. The People’s Liberation Army possesses overwhelming firepower but critically lacks amphibious lift capacity—current capabilities transport only 8,000-10,000 troops in the first wave, far short of the estimated 1 million needed for conquest. Even if technically feasible by 2027, the strategic costs create a powerful deterrent that keeps conflict probability below 50% through 2030.

Military realities favor defense but guarantee devastation

The PLA has built formidable capabilities: 370+ naval vessels (the world’s largest fleet by hull count), 1,900+ fighter aircraft, and 2,000+ missiles targeting Taiwan.2 China’s Eastern Theater Command has assembled six amphibious combined-arms brigades with 30,000 specialized troops plus 100,000 marines, supported by Type 075 landing helicopter docks and an expanding fleet of amphibious vessels. The missile arsenal includes DF-21D “carrier killers,” DF-26 intermediate-range weapons capable of striking Guam, and DF-17 hypersonic missiles—enough firepower to launch “several thousand precision strike missions per day” according to the Pentagon’s 2024 assessment.3

Yet geography remains China’s greatest obstacle. The Taiwan Strait presents 100+ miles of often-treacherous water with limited weather windows (only April-May and October offer acceptable conditions). Taiwan’s west coast features just 14 beaches suitable for amphibious assault—all heavily defended, many bordered by cliffs or immediately backed by dense urban sprawl. The island’s Central Mountain Range covers 40% of terrain with peaks exceeding 3,000 meters, channeling any advance into predictable kill zones. Urban warfare in cities like Taipei (2.6 million metro population) would negate Chinese armor advantages and require 10:1 attacker-to-defender ratios.

Taiwan has transformed these advantages into a “porcupine strategy” emphasizing asymmetric defense: 1,200+ Hsiung Feng anti-ship missiles on mobile launchers, Patriot and indigenous Sky Bow air defense systems, expanding submarine capabilities including eight new indigenous boats, and 169,000 active troops backed by 1.66 million reserves. The upgraded F-16V fleet of 141 aircraft with AESA radar provides fourth-generation capability, though outnumbered nearly 5:1 by Chinese fighters. Most critically, Taiwan can concentrate defenses on known landing sites, pre-position obstacles and mines, and leverage interior lines of communication while China must supply forces across a contested strait.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies conducted 24 detailed wargame iterations modeling 2026 scenarios, providing the most authoritative assessment of military outcomes. In 22 of 24 scenarios, the US-Taiwan-Japan coalition successfully defeated Chinese invasion attempts, but at extraordinary cost: the United States lost approximately 500 aircraft, 20 surface ships, and two aircraft carriers with 3,200 troops killed in just the first three weeks. China suffered 155 combat aircraft destroyed, 138 major warships sunk, and roughly 10,000 ground troops killed. Taiwan’s entire navy was destroyed, the army suffered 3,500 casualties, and the island’s economy was left devastated without electricity or basic services. In the “Taiwan Stands Alone” scenario without US intervention, China achieved victory but required 70+ days and over 70,000 casualties while decimating its amphibious capabilities.1

CSIS identified three absolute requirements for successful Taiwan defense: Taiwan must resist effectively (surrender before US arrival makes defense futile), the United States must intervene immediately (every delay allows China to strengthen lodgments), and US forces must access Japanese bases (without Okinawa and Kyushu facilities, American aircraft cannot sustain operations over Taiwan). The absence of any single factor dramatically increases Chinese success probability.4

US military response likely but guaranteed to be costly

American commitment to Taiwan remains legally ambiguous yet strategically vital. The 1979 Taiwan Relations Act requires the United States to “maintain the capacity to resist any resort to force” against Taiwan but does not constitute a mutual defense treaty. President Biden departed from strategic ambiguity with four explicit statements that America would defend Taiwan militarily, though the Trump administration (2025-present) has returned to more ambiguous positioning.5 Trump himself stated “I never comment on that,” yet Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned in May 2025 that Chinese attack “could be imminent” and the US would “fight and win decisively.”

The military calculus favors intervention despite costs. Admiral Samuel Paparo, Indo-Pacific Command chief, testified in April 2025 that PLA pressure increased 300% annually with exercises potentially masking invasion preparations. He described the situation as a “rapid boil” with Chinese forces conducting brigade-level exercises that escalated from 1 brigade (2021) to 6 brigades (2022) to 42 brigades (2024). Paparo acknowledged confidence in American victory but emphasized China would be “at tremendous risk,” noting conflict would “shatter global economies, run the risk of spreading nuclear conflict and leave half a million deaths of despair.”6

Critical US vulnerabilities include declining operational warning as Chinese exercises normalize aggressive behavior, munitions stockpiles critically depleted after Ukraine and Middle East commitments, and 85% of American combat power remaining in the continental United States requiring days or weeks to deploy. Chinese anti-access/area denial capabilities—particularly DF-26 missiles threatening Guam and anti-ship ballistic missiles targeting carriers—could inflict devastating first-strike damage on aircraft positioned at regional bases. Transportation Command revealed deployment challenges that could delay full force projection.

Admiral Paparo has articulated a “hellscape” strategy using cheap attack drones to saturate Chinese forces crossing the strait, buying time for heavier forces to arrive.7 Long-range bombers operating from Guam and Diego Garcia, submarine forces, F-35 stealth fighters, and anti-ship missiles would form the core American response. The Philippine Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement now grants access to nine bases including three in northern Luzon within 125 miles of Taiwan, providing critical staging and refueling capability.

Allied participation transforms strategic equation

Japan’s role proves decisive in every successful defense scenario. The CSIS wargaming demonstrates that without access to US bases in Okinawa and Kyushu, American air operations over Taiwan become unsustainable. Japan hosts 54,000 US military personnel across 23 major installations, with Kadena Air Base in Okinawa providing fighter aircraft just 400 miles from Taiwan and Misawa Air Base in northern Honshu offering B-52 bomber capabilities. Japanese Self-Defense Forces contribute 247,000 active personnel, a modern navy with Aegis destroyers, and F-35 stealth fighters—capabilities that would prove essential in any Taiwan conflict.

Tokyo has gradually strengthened defense posture and commitment. The December 2022 National Security Strategy represented Japan’s most significant defense policy shift since 1945, authorizing counterstrike capabilities, increasing defense spending to 2% of GDP by 2027 (doubling the budget), and explicitly identifying Taiwan security as linked to Japanese interests. Prime Minister Kishida stated that “Ukraine today could be East Asia tomorrow,” acknowledging parallels between Russian aggression and potential Chinese moves. Japan has conducted joint exercises with US forces specifically focused on island defense scenarios and has pre-positioned supplies for rapid American force deployment.

Chinese military planners recognize this reality. The PLA regularly includes Japanese targets in Taiwan invasion exercises, and Chinese state media has explicitly threatened strikes against US bases in Japan. Any conflict over Taiwan would almost certainly draw Japan into direct combat given geographic proximity and treaty obligations, transforming a bilateral US-China confrontation into a broader regional war.

Australia represents another critical allied contributor. The ANZUS Treaty obligates American defense of Australia but does not require Australian intervention in US conflicts, yet Canberra has signaled strong commitment to Taiwan’s defense. Prime Minister Albanese stated Australia would find it “inconceivable” not to support the United States and Japan in a Taiwan crisis. Australia contributes significant naval capabilities including six Collins-class submarines, three Hobart-class destroyers with Aegis combat systems, and access to bases including HMAS Stirling naval facility near Perth. Australian forces trained extensively with US Marines in Darwin, preparing for exactly the type of high-intensity conflict a Taiwan scenario would represent.

South Korea’s position remains more complicated given proximity to North Korea and economic dependence on China (25% of exports). Seoul would likely permit US use of the two major American bases in Korea (Camp Humphreys with 27,000 personnel and Osan Air Base) while avoiding direct combat operations, seeking to support the alliance without provoking Beijing to potentially unleash North Korea as a diversion. This calculated ambiguity reflects South Korea’s precarious strategic position between its security guarantor and largest trading partner.

The Philippines has emerged as an increasingly important factor following reconciliation with the United States. President Marcos Jr. granted access to nine military bases under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement, including three in northern Luzon that are geographically critical for Taiwan operations. These facilities—Camp Melchor dela Cruz, Lal-lo Airport, and Camp Cagayan Capinpin—sit just 125 miles from Taiwan’s southern tip, providing forward staging, refueling, and rearming capabilities that dramatically extend American combat aircraft range and persistence. Manila would likely permit base usage while maintaining official neutrality to avoid direct Chinese retaliation.

Economic devastation would reshape global order

Bloomberg Economics modeled the economic impact of Taiwan conflict, estimating $10 trillion in global GDP losses (approximately 10% of world economy)—exceeding the combined damage from the Ukraine war, COVID-19 pandemic, and 2008 financial crisis.8 The analysis examined two scenarios: full invasion drawing the US into regional war, and blockade severing Taiwan from global trade.

In the invasion scenario, Taiwan’s GDP would plunge 40% in the first year based on comparable recent conflicts. The island’s concentration of population and industrial base along the vulnerable west coast would magnify human and economic costs. China would suffer 16.7% GDP decline as relations with major trading partners collapse and advanced semiconductor access evaporates. The United States faces 6.7% GDP loss through supply chain disruption, particularly impacting Apple and other technology firms dependent on Asian electronics manufacturing. Global GDP would contract 10.2%, with South Korea, Japan, and East Asian economies most severely affected.

The semiconductor dimension creates systemic global vulnerability. Taiwan produces 90% of the world’s most advanced logic chips (sub-7 nanometer process nodes), with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company alone representing 54% of global foundry capacity. TSMC’s customers include Apple, Nvidia, AMD, Qualcomm, and virtually every major technology firm—companies with combined market capitalization exceeding $7 trillion. Globally, 5.6% of total value added ($6 trillion annually) comes from sectors directly using chips as inputs.

Unlike Ukraine, where alternative supply routes emerged for grain and energy, no alternative exists for Taiwan’s leading-edge semiconductor production. Building comparable fabrication facilities requires $15-30 billion investment and 3-5 years minimum—meaning any conflict would create immediate, sustained shortage of critical components. The 2021 global chip shortage (caused merely by pandemic demand imbalance) disrupted automobile production, consumer electronics, and industrial equipment worldwide; Taiwan conflict would be exponentially worse.

Shipping disruption compounds economic damage. The Taiwan Strait represents one of the world’s busiest maritime chokepoints, with 48% of global container fleet and 88% of largest container ships regularly transiting the waterway. Closure would force rerouting around the Philippines, adding 1,000+ nautical miles to journeys between Northeast Asia and Europe/Americas. Lloyd’s of London estimated insurance rates would increase 10-fold for any vessels approaching the conflict zone, and many shipping companies would simply refuse to operate in the region. Japan and South Korea, which import 80%+ of energy resources by sea, would face potential shortages.

Financial market contagion represents an additional cascade risk. Taiwan’s stock market capitalization exceeds $2 trillion, with TSMC alone representing $500+ billion. Chinese markets total $18 trillion, US markets $50+ trillion. Simultaneous collapse of confidence across these interconnected markets could trigger global selling panic exceeding 2008. The Bank of International Settlements has war-gamed financial system stress tests showing potential for coordinated central bank intervention requirements approaching $5+ trillion to prevent systemic collapse.

The blockade scenario produces somewhat lower but still catastrophic impact: Taiwan GDP down 12.2%, China 8.9%, United States 3.3%, and global economy 5% in the first year. Lower damage reflects Taiwan’s continued semiconductor production (though unable to export it) and reduced intensity of tariff warfare between US/allies and China. However, this scenario assumes China can maintain effective blockade without triggering full military response—an assumption many analysts dispute.

Nuclear escalation risk cannot be dismissed

China’s expanding nuclear arsenal creates unprecedented escalation danger in any Taiwan conflict. The Pentagon’s 2024 China Military Power Report documents more than 600 operational nuclear warheads as of early 2024 (up from 500 in 2023), with projections exceeding 1,000 warheads by 2030.3 All 400+ Chinese intercontinental ballistic missiles can reach the continental United States. Three new silo fields add 320 launch positions for solid-propellant ICBMs, representing China’s most significant nuclear expansion since acquiring nuclear weapons in 1964.

The strategic context differs fundamentally from Cold War US-Soviet deterrence. Chinese nuclear doctrine emphasizes “no first use” but defines nuclear retaliation as legitimate response to conventional attacks threatening regime survival or core interests—categories into which Taiwan clearly falls. US conventional strikes on mainland China to degrade invasion capability (targeting air bases, naval facilities, missile sites) could potentially trigger Chinese perception of existential threat, particularly if strikes approach leadership facilities or threaten command and control.

Tactical nuclear use scenarios present particularly dangerous possibilities. China could employ low-yield nuclear weapons against US carrier strike groups approaching Taiwan, calculating that America would not respond with strategic nuclear retaliation given disproportion. Alternatively, demonstration detonations (nuclear explosion over ocean or uninhabited area) could signal resolve while avoiding immediate mass casualties. Either scenario would shatter the nuclear taboo maintained since 1945 and create unpredictable escalation dynamics.

The absence of substantive US-China nuclear risk reduction agreements exacerbates danger. Unlike the extensive US-Russia arms control architecture developed during the Cold War (including hotlines, notification protocols, and verification mechanisms), no comparable framework exists with China. Beijing has consistently refused nuclear arms control negotiations, arguing its arsenal remains too small relative to US capabilities. This absence means no established channels for crisis communication, no mutual understanding of red lines, and no agreed protocols for preventing miscalculation.

Admiral Paparo’s assessment that Taiwan conflict would “run the risk of spreading nuclear conflict” reflects mainstream military analysis, not alarmist speculation. RAND Corporation wargaming of Taiwan scenarios consistently identifies nuclear escalation as low-probability but catastrophically consequential outcome—the “tail risk” that rational actors should work strenuously to avoid even if unlikely.

The critical 2027 timeline and Xi Jinping’s calculus

US intelligence assessments have consistently identified 2027 as potential inflection point for Chinese military readiness. This date corresponds to Xi Jinping’s “centennial military building goal”—the 100th anniversary of the People’s Liberation Army’s founding, by which Xi has directed the military to achieve “basically completed” modernization.9 CIA Deputy Director David Cohen stated in 2023 that Xi has instructed the PLA to develop capability to successfully invade Taiwan by 2027, though noted this represents capability development goal rather than invasion timeline.

Chinese military preparations align with this assessment. The PLA conducted over 940 aircraft incursions into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone in 2024, representing 300% increase from 2021. Exercise complexity and scale have similarly escalated, with the October 2024 “Joint Sword-2024B” drill involving 153 aircraft, 14 warships, and China Coast Guard vessels in simultaneous encirclement—the largest exercise to date. These operations now routinely practice the full spectrum of invasion operations: air superiority establishment, naval blockade, amphibious assault, and suppression of Taiwanese resistance.

The 42-brigade exercise referenced by Admiral Paparo represents particularly concerning escalation. Previous PLA exercises typically involved division-level or smaller formations (5,000-15,000 troops); brigade-level operations with 42 separate units (potentially 60,000+ troops) approaches actual invasion force sizing. This creates the “hide in plain sight” scenario where routine exercises could mask actual invasion preparations until too late for effective defense mobilization.

Xi Jinping’s personal political stakes in Taiwan create unique risk factors. He has staked regime legitimacy and personal legacy on “national rejuvenation” with explicit emphasis on Taiwan “reunification.” In his 2019 speech marking the 40th anniversary of China’s Taiwan policy statement, Xi declared Taiwan question “cannot be passed down generation after generation” and that “China must and will be reunified.” This rhetoric creates domestic political pressure and reduces Xi’s flexibility to indefinitely accept the status quo.

However, multiple countervailing factors argue against near-term invasion despite preparations. Failed invasion would almost certainly destabilize CCP rule, potentially threatening Xi’s grip on power—an existential risk from his perspective. The corruption purges throughout the PLA (including two defense ministers and multiple senior generals since 2022) suggest Xi lacks complete confidence in military leadership and execution capability. Economic challenges including property sector crisis, youth unemployment, and slowing growth create additional arguments for postponing high-risk military adventures.

The paradox is that Chinese capability improvements may reduce invasion probability by strengthening deterrence and coercive options short of war. As China’s military power grows, Beijing gains increased ability to pressure Taiwan economically and diplomatically without incurring invasion risks. Gray zone operations—coast guard harassment, airspace incursions, economic pressure—can potentially achieve political objectives at lower cost than amphibious assault.

Alternative scenarios: Blockade and gray zone operations

Military analysts increasingly view full-scale amphibious invasion as Chinese least likely option, given operational complexity and catastrophic consequences. More probable scenarios involve graduated coercion designed to force Taiwan’s capitulation while avoiding direct US military response.

Blockade or quarantine represents the most discussed alternative. China could declare Taiwan waters a “military management zone,” inspect or turn away civilian shipping, and enforce with coast guard and naval forces while claiming this represents domestic law enforcement rather than act of war. This “cabbage strategy” (layering of civilian, paramilitary, and military assets) seeks to stay below threshold triggering automatic US intervention while strangling Taiwan’s economy.

Taiwan imports 98% of energy, 70% of food, and depends on trade for 60% of GDP. Even partial blockade would rapidly create shortages and economic crisis. CSIS conducted 26 wargames modeling blockade scenarios, finding that while Taiwan could endure for months rather than weeks, sustained blockade would create severe hardships particularly in energy sector.10 The analysis emphasized blockade creates escalatory pressures difficult to contain and could still trigger larger war.

Gray zone operations below blockade intensity offer even more graduated approach. China could:

Dramatically increase military exercises, maintaining constant pressure and depleting Taiwanese readiness

Conduct cyber attacks on infrastructure (power grids, communications, financial systems)

Intensify economic coercion through trade restrictions, tourism boycotts, and investment prohibitions

Expand coast guard operations around Taiwan’s outlying islands (Kinmen, Matsu), establishing a “new normal” of Chinese presence

Conduct a selective seizure of uninhabited or lightly defended islets to demonstrate capability without triggering a full US response

Launch disinformation campaigns and psychological operations to demoralize the population and discredit government

Combine multiple tools in a coordinated campaign of exhaustion

These approaches reflect China’s “Three Warfares” doctrine (psychological, media, legal warfare) and United Front work designed to achieve political objectives without firing shots. The 2024 exercises demonstrated China’s capability to encircle Taiwan in under 24 hours—down from four days in 2022—showing how quickly “normal” operations could transition to blockade or invasion.

The challenge for US and Taiwan is that these gray zone approaches put the burden of escalation on defenders. If China gradually tightens pressure without crossing clear red lines, when precisely should the US military intervene? Each incremental step seems insufficient to justify a major war, yet the cumulative effect could achieve Beijing’s objectives. This “salami slicing” strategy exploits ambiguity in US commitment and seeks to fracture alliance cohesion.

Taiwan’s defense against gray zone pressure requires political and economic resilience as much as military capability. Maintaining public morale, demonstrating effective governance, preserving economic competitiveness, and sustaining international support become crucial defensive capabilities. The ultimate question is whether the Taiwanese population would accept the sacrifices and uncertainty of extended confrontation, or whether pressure would erode the will to resist over time.

Deterrence requirements: Urgent action needed

The fundamental strategic reality is that invasion remains deterrable but only through concrete preparations and credible demonstrations of allied commitment. Current trends—Chinese military improvement outpacing Taiwan defense enhancements, depleted US munitions stockpiles, and normalizing PLA exercises—erode deterrence and increase miscalculation risk.

Specific recommendations from CSIS and other authoritative sources emphasize:

For Taiwan:

Accelerate asymmetric defense capabilities, particularly anti-ship missiles, naval mines, and mobile air defenses

Restructure military doctrine around urban warfare and distributed operations rather than conventional force-on-force

Expand reserve mobilization and civil defense preparations (shelters, emergency supplies, communication alternatives)

Increase defense spending from 2.4% to 3%+ of GDP, focusing on consumption-intensive weapons rather than prestige platforms

Develop comprehensive resistance plans, including cyber defense, psychological operations resistance, and continuity of government

Strengthen social cohesion and resolve through public education about costs and consequences

For the United States:

Address critical munitions shortages, particularly long-range anti-ship missiles (LRASM), SM-6, JASSM

Pre-position war reserve stocks in theater (ammunition, spare parts, fuel)

Harden bases in the region against missile attack (active defenses, dispersed operations, underground facilities)

Accelerate unmanned systems development and procurement for “hellscape” strategy implementation

Maintain continuous forward presence to reduce warning time and demonstrate commitment

Conduct transparent high-level wargaming to ensure Chinese leadership understands costs

For Japan:

Continue defense spending increases and acquisition of counterstrike capabilities

Strengthen base infrastructure to support US surge operations

Expand joint exercises and interoperability with US forces

Develop civil defense preparations for potential Chinese missile strikes

Clarify political commitment to Taiwan's defense through strategic communication

For allied coordination:

Establish clear command and control arrangements for multilateral operations

Pre-negotiate access agreements and sustainment support

Develop economic pressure options (sanctions packages, financial restrictions) to deter Chinese adventurism

Create coordinated messaging to reduce ambiguity about the collective response

The economic dimension of deterrence also requires attention. Accelerating diversification of semiconductor supply chains, while costly and time-consuming, reduces Taiwan’s unique vulnerability that creates Chinese leverage. Intel, TSMC Arizona, Samsung facilities in the United States, and European chip fabrication expansion provide a long-term hedge against Taiwan supply disruption, though none will match TSMC Taiwan's capability for leading-edge chips by 2030.

Diplomatic dimensions matter despite focus on military balance. Providing Beijing with credible pathways for face-saving de-escalation, avoiding actions that make reunification appear permanently impossible, and maintaining economic interdependence all create incentives for continued status quo management. The challenge is balancing deterrence (which requires demonstrating strength and commitment) with restraint (which avoids provocations that could trigger preemptive Chinese action).

Long-term assessments (2030s-2049) remain highly uncertain, depending on too many variables. If China seeks “unification” by 2049 (100th anniversary of PRC founding)—Xi’s “China Dream” timeline for “national rejuvenation”—Beijing would need 15-20 years after conflict to recover, suggesting the 2030s as potentially a higher-risk period than 2027. However, the symbolic 2049 date creates no hard deadline, and action would likely come before rather than in 2049 to allow recovery time.

Key uncertainties will determine outcomes

Taiwan’s will to fight emerges as the single most critical variable across all expert assessments. CSIS wargaming emphasizes that “the Taiwanese military is the most important fighting force for the defense of Taiwan.” If Taiwan collapses early, no US intervention can save it; however, if Taiwan fights effectively, China faces a protracted, costly battle. Polling shows 66% of Taiwanese are willing to defend the island (2024), but concerns persist about a lack of combat experience, questions about morale among conscripts serving only 12 months, incomplete reserve training systems, and mixed readiness indicators. Ukraine’s resistance has inspired some Taiwanese, but others question whether a similar resolve exists.

US intervention speed and commitment rank as equally decisive. Every day of delay allows China to strengthen lodgments, and half-measures prove insufficient—the US must commit fully and immediately. This requires pre-positioning of forces, pre-authorization to engage, and presidential willingness to accept carrier strike group losses unprecedented since World War II. CNAS expert Becca Wasser questioned: “Is the United States ready as a nation to accept losses that would come from a carrier strike group sunk at the bottom of the Pacific? We have not had to face losses like that as a nation for quite some time.”11 Trump administration’s strategic ambiguity and statements suggesting Taiwan must increase defense spending to “earn” US protection create uncertainty about intervention certainty despite strong congressional bipartisan support.

Chinese Communist Party calculus remains opaque to external observers. Xi Jinping has staked personal prestige on “national rejuvenation” with Taiwan as a “core interest” that “cannot be passed down generation after generation,” but whether this translates to a military timeline remains unclear. Internal CCP dynamics, economic tolerance for massive costs, military confidence levels, and lessons drawn from Russia’s Ukraine struggles all influence decision-making. A failed invasion could destabilize the CCP's rule, creating an existential risk that argues against attempting an invasion, yet nationalism around Taiwan is genuine and could rally public support despite the costs.

The technological dimension introduces wild cards on both sides. China’s advantages include hypersonic missiles (the world’s leading arsenal), drone swarms demonstrated in 2024 exercises, sophisticated cyber capabilities, and comprehensive space-based ISR. US/Taiwan advantages include undersea warfare dominance (submarines), long-range anti-ship missiles (LRASM), F-35 stealth technology, and battle management systems. Critical unknown: how well do Chinese systems work in actual combat, given zero experience since 1979? AI and autonomous systems under development by both sides could prove decisive, yet they remain largely untested. Cyber domain impacts are largely unaddressed in public wargaming, but could cripple infrastructure on both sides given mutual vulnerabilities.

International coordination, particularly regarding Japanese base access and allied participation, will prove decisive. Without Japan’s cooperation in providing Okinawa and Kyushu bases, the US air campaign becomes unsustainable, according to CSIS wargaming. Australia’s involvement adds critical naval and logistics capabilities. South Korea’s position—likely providing base access but avoiding direct combat—reflects complex calculations balancing alliance commitments against North Korea threats and economic ties with China. The Philippines’ base access proves essential, but Manila will attempt to maintain official neutrality while permitting US operations. European sanctions coordination and NATO’s ability to manage simultaneous pressure from Russia in Europe affect China’s calculus about global isolation costs.

Conclusion: Deterrence remains viable but requires urgent strengthening

Current military, economic, and strategic realities create a situation where Chinese invasion of Taiwan is possible but not probable, feasible but extraordinarily costly, and therefore deterrable through credible defense preparations. The combination of Taiwan’s defensive advantages (geography, asymmetric capabilities, interior lines), likely US/allied intervention (Japan critical, Australia probable, comprehensive if executed), catastrophic economic consequences ($10 trillion global cost, decades-long semiconductor disruption), and nuclear escalation risks create a cost-benefit calculus that strongly argues against attempting invasion.

Yet the situation is not static. Chinese capabilities are improving faster than Taiwan’s defenses are strengthening, creating a potential window in the late 2020s to early 2030s where Beijing might perceive temporarily favorable conditions. The 300% annual increase in PLA activity near Taiwan, escalation to 42-brigade exercises, and two-thirds of amphibious fleet participation in 2024 war games demonstrate intensifying preparations that could mask actual invasion or could serve as deterrent signaling. Strategic ambiguity from both Washington and Beijing about intentions and responses creates dangerous uncertainty that could lead to miscalculation.

The most likely near-term scenarios involve gray zone coercion and quarantine/blockade rather than full invasion—approaches that avoid the highest-risk military operation while applying severe economic and political pressure on Taiwan to accept Beijing’s terms. These scenarios stay below the threshold of armed conflict, put the burden of escalation on Taiwan/US, and prove more sustainable than an amphibious assault. China’s demonstrated capability to encircle Taiwan in 24 hours (down from 4 days in 2022) and routine coast guard operations around outlying islands represent graduated escalation options short of war.

If full invasion occurs despite deterrence, authoritative wargaming indicates Taiwan autonomy would likely be maintained through US/Japan/allied intervention but at costs unprecedented in the modern era: thousands of American casualties, two aircraft carriers and dozens of ships sunk, hundreds of aircraft destroyed, Taiwan’s economy devastated, global semiconductor supply severed, $10 trillion economic damage, and substantial nuclear escalation risk. Neither side would achieve a clean victory—the US would maintain Taiwan’s autonomy but suffer damage to its global position lasting years; China would fail to achieve reunification while decimating its military capabilities, requiring decades to rebuild and facing comprehensive international isolation.

The fundamental strategic reality is that all parties lose catastrophically from military conflict, creating powerful incentives for continued deterrence and status quo management despite tensions. Expert consensus emphasizes that war is not inevitable if the US and allies act urgently to strengthen Taiwan’s defenses (anti-ship missiles, naval mines, civil defense), maintain credible intervention capabilities (adequate munitions stocks, forward positioning, alliance coordination), and signal clearly that costs to China would be prohibitive (through wargaming transparency, capability demonstrations, declaratory policy). Simultaneously, providing face-saving diplomatic off-ramps and avoiding actions that make reunification appear permanently impossible reduces pressure on Beijing to act from perceived necessity rather than choice.

The 2025-2030 period represents the critical window requiring maximum vigilance and deterrence investment. Admiral Paparo’s assessment that PLA exercises could “very well hide operational warning” and are “dress rehearsals for forced unification” demands continued intelligence focus and military readiness.6 Yet Representative Himes’ observation that invasion would be “really dumb” given risks captures the fundamental strategic logic that should—but may not—prevent conflict. The challenge for US policy is maintaining deterrence credibility while avoiding self-fulfilling prophecies that treat war as inevitable rather than preventable.

Footnotes

Footnotes

Center for Strategic and International Studies. (2023). “The First Battle of the Next War: Wargaming a Chinese Invasion of Taiwan.” https://www.csis.org/analysis/first-battle-next-war-wargaming-chinese-invasion-taiwan ↩ ↩2 U.S. Department of Defense. (2024). “Military and Security Developments Involving the People’s Republic of China 2024.” https://media.defense.gov/2024/Dec/18/2003615520/-1/-1/0/MILITARY-AND-SECURITY-DEVELOPMENTS-INVOLVING-THE-PEOPLES-REPUBLIC-OF-CHINA-2024.PDF ↩ Erickson, Andrew S. (2024). “What the Pentagon’s New Report on Chinese Military Power Reveals About Capabilities, Context, and Consequences.” War on the Rocks, December 19, 2024. https://warontherocks.com/2024/12/what-the-pentagons-new-report-on-chinese-military-power-reveals-about-capabilities-context-and-consequences/ ↩ ↩2 Cancian, Mark, et al. (2023). “War game shows Taiwan stops China invasion but at ‘enormous’ cost.” Al Jazeera, January 11, 2023. https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/1/10/wargame-shows-taiwan-will-defeat-china-but-at-enourmous-costs ↩ Biden, Joseph R. Multiple statements on Taiwan defense. Compiled sources: Washington Post (September 19, 2022) https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2022/09/18/biden-taiwan-military-china-attack/; NPR (May 23, 2022) https://www.npr.org/2022/05/23/1100655012/biden-says-u-s-intervene-with-military-to-defend-taiwan; CNN (November 14, 2022) https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/13/politics/joe-biden-taiwan/index.html ↩ “China Drills Near Taiwan are ‘Rehearsals’ for Forced Reunification, Paparo Says.” USNI News, February 17, 2025. https://news.usni.org/2025/02/17/china-drills-near-taiwan-are-rehearsals-for-forced-reunification-paparo-says ↩ ↩2 “US plans to turn Taiwan Strait into ‘unmanned hellscape’ if China invades: top admiral.” South China Morning Post, June 18, 2024. https://www.scmp.com/news/world/united-states-canada/article/3266092/us-plans-turn-taiwan-strait-unmanned-hellscape-if-china-invades-top-admiral ↩ Welch, Jennifer, et al. (2024). “If China Invades Taiwan, It Would Cost World Economy $10 Trillion.” Bloomberg, January 9, 2024. https://www.bloomberg.com/news/features/2024-01-09/if-china-invades-taiwan-it-would-cost-world-economy-10-trillion ↩ Gordon, Chris. (2024). “Pentagon Report: China Expands Military Reach for Global Power.” Air & Space Forces Magazine, December 18, 2024. https://www.airandspaceforces.com/pentagon-report-china-project-power-global/ ↩ Center for Strategic and International Studies. (2025). “Lights Out? Wargaming a Chinese Blockade of Taiwan.” September 11, 2025. https://www.csis.org/analysis/lights-out-wargaming-chinese-blockade-taiwan ↩ Gregg, Aaron, et al. (2023). “CSIS Simulation Offers a Rare Look at US-China Clash over Taiwan and the World of Wargaming.” Air & Space Forces Magazine, January 10, 2023. https://www.airandspaceforces.com/csis-simulation-offers-rare-look-us-china-taiwan-world-of-wargaming/ ↩

Pray for peace!