Great insight into China’s economic strategy. They will be the low-cost, relatively high-quality competitor in most industries going forward.

Via GPT-4o:

As of 2024, the average monthly salary in China is reported to be around $1,301 USD, which translates to an annual average of approximately $15,620 USD​ (RemotePad)​. In comparison, specific high-paying sectors such as the securities and investments industry have average monthly salaries reaching $1,912 USD, while other industries like electronic technology and IT services have average monthly salaries around $1,694 USD​ (TeamedUp China)​.

As of recent data, the average salary of a full-time worker in the US is approximately $76,554 per year, while the median wage is around $56,473​ (FinMasters)​​ (Prosperity For All)​.

Income levels can differ significantly by state. For example, the average income in the District of Columbia is about $134,879, making it the highest in the country, whereas Mississippi has the lowest average income at approximately $66,127​ (Prosperity For All)​.