China's factories are moving into the interior
not all to Mexico or Vietnam
Great insight into China’s economic strategy. They will be the low-cost, relatively high-quality competitor in most industries going forward.
Via GPT-4o:
As of 2024, the average monthly salary in China is reported to be around $1,301 USD, which translates to an annual average of approximately $15,620 USD (RemotePad). In comparison, specific high-paying sectors such as the securities and investments industry have average monthly salaries reaching $1,912 USD, while other industries like electronic technology and IT services have average monthly salaries around $1,694 USD (TeamedUp China).
As of recent data, the average salary of a full-time worker in the US is approximately $76,554 per year, while the median wage is around $56,473 (FinMasters) (Prosperity For All).
Income levels can differ significantly by state. For example, the average income in the District of Columbia is about $134,879, making it the highest in the country, whereas Mississippi has the lowest average income at approximately $66,127 (Prosperity For All).
In addition to low-cost labor, China’s energy costs reflect somewhere between 40-60 percent use of coal, which they have promised to reduce. I asked GPT-4o about this.
hypothesize that an economic competitor has developed cost advantages in labor and energy across most industries and products. What is the proper response for a previously dominant country that retains an advantage in technology faced with this situation?
In a scenario where an economic competitor has developed significant cost advantages in labor and energy across most industries and products, the previously dominant country that retains a technological advantage should consider the following multifaceted response:
1. Leverage Technological Superiority
Innovation and R&D: Double down on research and development to stay ahead in cutting-edge technologies. This can include artificial intelligence, biotechnology, renewable energy technologies, and advanced manufacturing.
Intellectual Property: Strengthen intellectual property protections to ensure that technological advancements are safeguarded and can be monetized effectively.
High-Tech Exports: Focus on exporting high-value, technology-intensive products and services where the country holds a competitive edge.
2. Enhance Productivity
Automation and AI: Invest in automation and AI to reduce production costs and offset labor cost disadvantages.
Skilled Workforce: Develop and maintain a highly skilled workforce capable of supporting and advancing technological innovation.
Process Optimization: Implement advanced manufacturing techniques and lean practices to enhance efficiency and reduce costs.
3. Shift to High-Value Industries
Knowledge Economy: Transition towards a knowledge-based economy focusing on sectors like finance, education, healthcare, and technology services.
Green Technology: Invest in green technologies and renewable energy, where technological advancements can provide a significant competitive edge.
4. Economic and Trade Policies
Strategic Trade Policies: Implement strategic trade policies that protect and promote high-tech industries. This can include tariffs, subsidies, and incentives for key industries.
Trade Agreements: Negotiate trade agreements that open up new markets for high-tech products and services.
Foreign Investment: Encourage foreign investment in high-tech sectors while scrutinizing and regulating foreign investments in critical industries to prevent technology transfer.
5. Domestic Policies and Infrastructure
Education and Training: Invest in education and training programs to ensure a steady supply of skilled workers in high-tech fields.
Infrastructure Investment: Improve infrastructure to support high-tech industries, including broadband internet, transportation, and energy systems.
Innovation Ecosystems: Foster innovation ecosystems that bring together universities, research institutions, and businesses to collaborate on technological advancements.
6. Collaborations and Alliances
International Collaborations: Form alliances and partnerships with other technologically advanced countries to share knowledge and resources.
Public-Private Partnerships: Encourage public-private partnerships to drive innovation and commercialization of new technologies.
7. Economic Diversification
Diversify Economy: Diversify the economy to reduce dependence on any single sector, making it more resilient to global economic shifts.
Support SMEs: Support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in high-tech industries through funding, mentorship, and infrastructure.
Conclusion
A comprehensive strategy that combines leveraging technological superiority, enhancing productivity, shifting to high-value industries, and implementing supportive economic policies can help the previously dominant country maintain its competitive edge. Additionally, investing in education, infrastructure, and international collaborations will ensure sustained technological leadership and economic resilience.
The Neocons have their solution to every problem: war. They control the US Congress and probably both presidential candidates. Instead of collaborating with our allies, we are destroying their economies (e.g., Germany). Instead of investing in our human capital at home, we are immiserating our people.
Until we have a thorough house cleaning at the federal level, the world is headed for war.
Have a blessed day! Pray for peace.