I asked Claude to conduct a thorough analysis of the current zeitgeist in China. China’s economy shares many of the same problems as the US’s, but it has a trade surplus to fall back on. I offer the same caveat with this as I did with the Russian zeitgeist piece: many of the sources are part of the US military-industrial complex and may be biased.

The meeting of Trump, Putin, and Xi in September in Beijing, if it takes place, is likely to be historic.

China 2025: Economic strain tests authoritarian resilience

China enters 2025 facing its most serious domestic challenges since Xi Jinping assumed power, with economic weakness masquerading as modest growth creating social tensions that haven't been seen since 1989^1. While Xi maintains firm political control, the convergence of youth unemployment crisis, middle-class wealth destruction, and rising social unrest creates a volatile environment that could force increasingly aggressive responses to maintain stability. Most critically, economic data suggests China's true GDP growth may be only 2.4-2.8% rather than the official 5%^2, indicating a deeper crisis than publicly acknowledged.

This economic weakness has profound political implications. Expert surveys show public sentiment at its lowest point in Xi's 12-year rule^3, with widespread pessimism replacing the optimism that sustained China's growth model. However, rather than driving "desperate" military adventures, evidence suggests Xi's regime is focusing on domestic control while maintaining strategic military objectives. The greatest risk appears to be miscalculation during external crises rather than diversionary warfare^4.

Xi's grip loosens but holds firm despite military turmoil

Xi Jinping retains unprecedented control over China's political system, but multiple indicators suggest his power has peaked following the 2022 Party Congress^5. The most dramatic development has been sweeping military purges affecting over 15 high-ranking officers since 2023, including close Xi allies like General He Weidong, who disappeared from public view in March 2025^6.

These purges represent either continued consolidation efforts or, more troubling for Xi, the removal of his supporters by adversaries. The targeting of Xi loyalists is particularly unusual^7 - He Weidong was instrumental in Xi's earlier military purges, making his disappearance potentially significant for Xi's authority. Admiral Miao Hua, another key ally, was removed in November 2024 for "serious violations of discipline."

Subtle signs of political erosion include reduced media presence for Xi, with citations of his name becoming "thinner and thinner" in official media^8. Major policy announcements increasingly occur without reference to Xi or "Xi Jinping Thought," unusual for his era of governance. A June 2025 State Council ceremony where officials pledged loyalty to the Constitution made no mention of Xi - unprecedented during his rule^9.

Despite these pressures, Xi's position remains secure through 2027 and likely beyond. All seven Politburo Standing Committee members are long-time allies, and more than half the broader Politburo consists of his protégés^10. Constitutional amendments requiring party members to implement the "two upholds" - upholding Xi's core position and the party's centralized leadership under him - make opposition to his leadership equivalent to opposing the party itself.

Economic crisis hidden behind manipulated growth figures

China's economic reality diverges sharply from official statistics, creating the foundation for political instability. Independent analysis suggests actual 2024 GDP growth was only 2.4-2.8%, well below the official claim of nearly 5%^11, representing what economists call systematic "authority bias" in Chinese data.

The most severe challenge is youth unemployment reaching potentially 46.5-50% when including underemployment^12, despite official rates of 16.1%. This crisis has spawned the "lying flat" movement, with millions of educated young people opting out of traditional career paths. Record applications for civil service positions - 3 million applicants for 39,600 positions - reflect desperation for stable government employment^13.

China's debt crisis has reached alarming proportions, with total debt-to-GDP hitting 310% in 2024^14. Corporate debt alone stands at 145% of GDP, while local governments face such severe fiscal stress that many cannot pay civil servants' salaries. The real estate sector, which once comprised 25-31% of the economy, has collapsed with housing starts down 68% from peak levels.

Deflationary pressures persist despite stimulus measures, with many economists arguing consumer prices have actually declined 2% annually over three years^15. The disconnect between official growth claims and policy responses - including aggressive rate cuts and a 10 trillion yuan debt refinancing program - reveals the severity of underlying conditions.

Most critically, these economic pressures directly threaten the CCP's legitimacy model based on continuous growth. After three decades of 10% annual growth, China faces what the Council on Foreign Relations calls "a new era of considerably slower growth,"^16 undermining the party's core promise to deliver prosperity in exchange for political control.

Social mood reaches historic low amid widespread pessimism

Public sentiment in China has deteriorated to what experts describe as "as negative as I've known it to be in China over the last couple of years,"^17 marking a significant low point in Xi's rule. This pessimism manifests in multiple ways: record lottery ticket sales as economic hope diminishes, unprecedented capital flight by wealthy elites, and rising "revenge against society" attacks by individuals with personal grievances.

Protest activity has increased 21% in Q4 2024 compared to Q3 2023, with over 7,000 incidents of dissent documented since 2022^18. Critically, three-quarters of these protests stem from economic grievances - unpaid wages, housing disputes, and property development failures - rather than political opposition. This pattern suggests that economic pressure, not political ideology, drives most social unrest.

A particularly concerning trend is the surge in mass-casualty attacks, with over 60 people killed and 160 injured in 2024 alone^19. These attacks, perpetrated by individuals troubled by debt, low-paying jobs, and property disputes, reflect deeper social pathologies created by economic stress and limited institutional channels for grievances.

Middle-class wealth destruction through real estate collapse has created lasting psychological impact, with rapid growth in mental health services and widespread anxiety about economic prospects^20. The middle class, traditionally supportive of the regime, now faces precautionary saving rather than consumption, undermining government efforts to boost domestic demand.

Young people increasingly retreat to rural areas or engage in e-commerce as alternatives to traditional employment, while others embrace passive resistance through the "lying flat" movement. This generational disengagement represents a fundamental challenge to China's economic model, which depends on productive workforce participation.

Military expansion continues but desperate aggression unlikely

China's military modernization accelerated in 2024-2025 despite leadership turmoil, with defense spending increasing 7.2% to $246 billion and nuclear warhead count expanding from ~200 in 2019 to over 600 by 2024^21. Taiwan-focused exercises have intensified dramatically, with aircraft incursions into Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone reaching record 3,075 sorties in 2024 - an 80% increase from 2023^22.

However, comprehensive analysis reveals that claims of a "desperate China" seeking military diversion lack historical support. Expert consensus strongly rejects diversionary war theory^23, noting that during major domestic crises like the Great Leap Forward, Cultural Revolution, and Tiananmen protests, China pursued reconciliation rather than external aggression.

The risk lies not in desperation-driven adventurism but in deterrent escalation during perceived external challenges^24. China's sensitivity to external pressure during domestic difficulties could prompt defensive reactions that escalate into conflicts. Current military activities around Taiwan appear consistent with long-term strategic objectives rather than short-term domestic diversion.

Military leadership purges actually reduce the likelihood of major operations like a Taiwan invasion^25, as disrupted command structures and decision-making processes undermine readiness for complex military campaigns. The removal of key Xi allies in the military suggests either corruption concerns or elite resistance, both of which would discourage risky external adventures.

Most experts assess the primary risk as miscalculation - China overreacting to external pressures due to leadership dysfunction and strategic overconfidence - rather than deliberate diversionary warfare driven by domestic desperation.

Recent policy shifts signal recognition of crisis severity

China's policy responses in 2024-2025 reveal leadership recognition of underlying economic severity^26. The September 2024 stimulus package represented the most comprehensive intervention since the global financial crisis, including reserve requirement cuts, interest rate reductions, and mortgage relief for 50 million households.

For only the second time in a decade, the December 2024 Central Economic Work Conference made "lifting consumption vigorously" the top priority^27, signaling a major shift from investment-led to consumption-led growth strategy. China is expected to set a record-high fiscal deficit target of 4% of GDP in 2025, up from 3% in 2024.

Expert surveys reveal widespread pessimism about China's trajectory, with 65% of China specialists expecting growth "less than 5%" in 2025 and 76% believing economic stress will likely drive public dissent^28. International financial institutions project average growth of only 3.5% through 2035, compared to 9% during 2000-2019.

US-China trade tensions continue escalating, with 88% of experts expecting intensification under renewed Trump administration policies^29. Tariffs on Chinese goods have reached 51.1%, with China retaliating at 32.6%, creating additional pressure on China's export-dependent economy.

The regime's response combines economic stimulus with enhanced social control, as 63% of experts identify maintaining public order as "very important" for the CCP in 2025^30. This dual approach reflects awareness that economic weakness could generate political instability requiring authoritarian management.

Conclusion: Stability through control, not reform

China in 2025 faces its most serious domestic challenges since Tiananmen Square, with economic weakness creating social pressures that threaten the party's legitimacy model^31. Xi Jinping's political control remains secure but shows signs of erosion, particularly through military purges and subtle elite resistance. The fundamental challenge is that economic problems require structural reforms that would threaten authoritarian control, creating a policy trap where solutions to economic weakness could undermine political stability.

The regime's response prioritizes control over reform - enhanced surveillance, social management, and nationalist appeals rather than market liberalization or political opening. While this approach may maintain short-term stability, it fails to address underlying economic contradictions and may intensify future pressures.

The "desperate China" theory appears overblown^32 - historical evidence and structural factors suggest China is unlikely to pursue major military adventures purely for domestic political purposes. However, the combination of internal pressures, growing capabilities, and external tensions creates elevated risks of conflict through miscalculation rather than desperation.

China's trajectory through 2025 will depend critically on the regime's ability to manage multiple simultaneous crises - youth unemployment, middle-class anxiety, local government fiscal stress, and social unrest - while maintaining economic growth and international competitiveness. Success requires threading a narrow path between necessary economic adjustment and political stability, with limited margin for error.