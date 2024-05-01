Singaporean Sean Foo presents an update on the economic front in World War III, the quest of the WEF Neocon Cabal to maintain global dominance.

China is flooding the world with cheap EVs with a profit margin to Chinese producers that would stand up to even 30-50 percent tariffs. China maintains an export surplus with Europe currently, but as Sean points out, over a billion Chinese will be middle-class by the end of the decade, representing a market that the Europeans cannot ignore, as they struggle to rebuild their trade balance.

France and Hungary are at the head of the line to do more business with China.

Will the flailing Empire strike back?

Finally, the US persists in threatening to cut off the big Chinese banks — the biggest banks in the world — from SWIFT.

As I have pointed out repeatedly, this action would wreck the existing international trade system overnight.

But it would strengthen the dollar short term. As would escalating kinetic warfare in Europe.

I would guess the odds are better than 50-50 that the Cabal will do at least one of these things. It will create a state of genuine global emergency that they desire to clamp down again.

It is hard to fathom the evil of the perpetrators of the ongoing attack on the world.

As I have explained in the meme below, the Cabal’s strategy appears to be ordo ab chao, with no limitation on the amount of chaos in sight. Depopulation seems to be one of their goals.

The Great Reset is also the Great Taking (see linked post below), based on Joseph and the famine in Genesis, whereby the Cabal bankers create famine, drain the citizenry of their money, and then offer them the choice of a UBI with a CCP-style social credit system attached, or starvation.

14 min, highly recommended

Meanwhile, 98 percent of central banks appear poised to implement a CBDC sooner than most people realize.

It certainly seems as if — despite the appearance of incipient world war between the Cabal and the BRICS+ — all the elites everywhere want to end up with total surveillance neofeudalism (CBDC+SCS).

What’s going on? God knows, I don’t. I am merely reading the tea leaves.

All the world’s a stage, And all the men and women merely players; They have their exits and their entrances

8 min

Have a blessed day! Pray for peace! Follow Christ, who showed us The Way! Only Christ’s Spirit will conquer the enormity of the evil facing the world.