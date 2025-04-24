See the pinned post at elliottmiddleton.substack.com for why I believe the Cold War never ended. The Western Deep State is still planning on “collapsing” Russia and China at their moments of demographic weakness. But the CCP, bless their hearts, saw it coming and has prepared accordingly. They control the critical supply lines for most electronics.

The US empire is ending. It will not come back because Trump and Bessent command it to.

The tariff policy is failing. It changes daily. China is the leading trading partner of more than 120 countries, which receive useful development goods from China. There’s no way Trump is going to bully them into siding with the US against China.

Boeing is in trouble. The US automobile industry is already moribund.

Financial decoupling is hurting US companies. Many small businesses will fail without their Chinese supplies at reasonable prices.

Pray for peace!