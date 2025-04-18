I suspect this channel is from China, but the facts appear accurate. China is hollowing out US aerospace and high-tech (Intel is bleeding, Nvidia’s CEO just went to China) with their export bans on rare earth minerals. Meanwhile, Airbus picked up the business that Trump’s tariffs cost Boeing.

For new readers, please read the pinned post at elliottmiddleton.substack.com about the MIC's long-standing plans to take down China and Russia at their historical moments of demographic weakness.

Pray for peace!