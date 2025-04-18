China wages economic war, US is deer in headlight saying, 'Do we bomb Iran now to cut off China's oil supply?'
Trump is being played by the Neocons, who hope to get him riled up enough to bomb Iran (he will do what he is told unless there is a cleansing of the Neocons in the administration and Deep State)
I suspect this channel is from China, but the facts appear accurate. China is hollowing out US aerospace and high-tech (Intel is bleeding, Nvidia’s CEO just went to China) with their export bans on rare earth minerals. Meanwhile, Airbus picked up the business that Trump’s tariffs cost Boeing.
For new readers, please read the pinned post at elliottmiddleton.substack.com about the MIC's long-standing plans to take down China and Russia at their historical moments of demographic weakness.
Pray for peace!