I believe the Neocon Cabal is in complete control of the US and is just waiting to contrive (with the help of the Mossad) a false flag to be blamed on Iran to “motivate” the US to join the war against Iran.

Bibi has been telegraphing this for us, saying that Iran will try to assassinate Trump.

Trump, like every US President since at least Bush Senior, has been a Manchurian Candidate, owned by the Cabal, I estimate.

The Cabal is willing to destroy virtually everything rather than give up unipolar dominance of the world, which they have already lost.

The next step in the Neocon war plan is to cut off China’s oil imports. The part they haven’t figured out yet is how to do this without raising oil prices and benefiting Russia. The plan is to interdict oil shipments to China on the open seas, where we will learn that an aircraft carrier is a sitting duck, after all, should this come to pass.

“Inside China Business” provides insights from a recent Wall Street Journal study comparing the industrial capacities of China and the US, if each were to convert its industries to produce weapons. China has many times the number of factories, many times the number of industrial workers, and many times the manufacturing expertise of the US.

Pray for peace!