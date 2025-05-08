The Trump tariffs on China are killing US small businesses just like the 2020 lockdowns. US exports now account for 11% of China’s exports. The US hardly has China “over a barrel.”

Trump has pissed off all our other major trading partners, who are diversifying their trades away from the US, and who are being offered a “no deal” tariff if they do not bend the knee.

It’s all for the Great Reset! The Cabal Neocons have chosen kinetic warfare as their only path to “win” this war. The Western Cabal refuses to “lose” by ceding the hegemonic role to China, even in a multipolar world.

Pray for peace!