China’s economic growth has paralleled the growth of Christianity in China, although hidden mainly in house churches not sanctioned by the government. Kevin Walmsley sees these relationships as tightly coupled. In this video, he presents a heartful appraisal of the issue. As I have mentioned, Edgar Cayce prophesied that China would become “the cradle of Christianity.” The CCP will have to lighten up substantially or go away (best course) for this to happen. The second video below discusses China’s trade surplus.

From perplexity.ai:

Based on the search results provided, there is no definitive consensus on the exact number of Christians in China today, but we can draw some key insights:

1. Official government figures suggest a lower estimate:

The Chinese General Social Survey (CGSS) in 2018 found that about 2% of Chinese adults, or approximately 20 million people, self-identify as Christian[3]. This includes roughly 18 million Protestants (90% of Chinese Christians) and a smaller number of Catholics[3].

2. Other surveys show similar percentages:

The 2018 World Values Survey found 2% of Chinese adults believe in Christianity, while the 2016 China Family Panel Studies (CFPS) survey reported 3% belong to Christianity[3].

3. Higher estimates from some sources:

Some media reports and academic papers have suggested higher estimates, ranging from 7% (100 million) to 9% (130 million) of the total population, including children[3]. However, these higher figures are not supported by national surveys measuring formal Christian affiliation[3].

4. Government statistics show growth, but methodology differs:

Chinese government statistics indicate an increase in Protestants from 700,000 in 1949 to 38 million in 2018. However, these figures use different methodologies and may not be directly comparable[2].

5. Uncertainty and potential underreporting:

Many experts believe official figures likely underestimate the true number of Christians in China, particularly due to the presence of unregistered or "house" churches[1][4].

6. Recent trends suggest stagnation or decline:

Multiple sources indicate that the rapid growth of Christianity in China during the 1980s and 1990s has slowed or stalled in recent years[2][5]. Some data even suggests a potential decline, especially among Catholics[3].

In conclusion, while the exact number of Christians in China today remains uncertain, most reliable estimates range from about 20 million to potentially over 100 million, with many experts suggesting the true figure lies somewhere in between. The growth rate appears to have slowed significantly in recent years, though the reasons for this are complex and debated.

