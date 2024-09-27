US trade officials have described China’s industrial policy as “smart.” Until the US and China leaders decide to sue for peace, the world appears locked in a “winner-takes-all” (of whatever is left) competition of superpowers.

I can’t vouch for the authenticity of the video below, which asserts that murders of CCP officials are greeted with “positive” responses by the severely demoralized Chinese people, who describe the current phase of the economic cycle in China as “garbage time” with many young people adopting a “lying flat” strategy also called “let it rot.”

From my reading, China’s banks are in as bad shape as the US’s or Europe’s. Bank failure anywhere could produce a global contagion.

Batteries-As-A-Service: did Tesla take the wrong road? China is way out in the lead on EVs. BAAS means you don’t have to stop to recharge, you stop to swap out for a new battery; in terms of time, it’s just like filling up with gas, and the battery service provider takes care of the batteries.

The oil industry is splitting into West vs. BRICS+. The West thinks oil demand is collapsing, but it’s only for their product.

Pray for peace!