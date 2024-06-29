This whole report is tremendously informative about what’s happening in the chips war.

For the most startling aspect of this report, go to 14.32, where Sean plays a segment from an interview with Philip Wong, the chief scientist at TSMC in Taiwan. I don’t think the bobbleheads in D.C. get this at all—and there could hardly be any stronger argument for radical freedom of expression and thought to maintain America’s competitive advantage.

Have a great weekend! Pray for peace!