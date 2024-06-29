China to slay Western chip dragon?
China already dominates mid-level chips, and is moving up
This whole report is tremendously informative about what’s happening in the chips war.
For the most startling aspect of this report, go to 14.32, where Sean plays a segment from an interview with Philip Wong, the chief scientist at TSMC in Taiwan. I don’t think the bobbleheads in D.C. get this at all—and there could hardly be any stronger argument for radical freedom of expression and thought to maintain America’s competitive advantage.
