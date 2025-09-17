Below is an excellent video analysis of China Shock 2.0, referencing academic research.

My analysis suggests that the Neocons running the administration don’t really believe their crazy tariffs will work and are actually banking on old Cold War plans to “collapse” Russia and China in a World War III scenario, which they seem eager to initiate.

The Chinese system can be described as capitalism with a visible hand in industrial policy, while remaining fiercely competitive at the firm level.

Whether China will behave admirably as the new hegemon remains to be seen, if it ever achieves that position. They are extending their social credit system to client states with which they are doing business, such as the Solomon Islands. Could bribery of government officials be involved?

The Chinese appear to be generally satisfied with life, except for the youth, who, like America’s Gen Z, are being frozen out of the economy. From Gemini Flash:

According to recent data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) for August 2025, the youth unemployment rate in China is 18.9%. This figure, which applies to individuals aged 16 to 24 (excluding students), represents the highest level since the government resumed publishing the data in December 2023 under a revised methodology. The rate increased from 17.8% in July 2025. [EM: it’s probably worse, as they have stopped counting the unemployed youth who have fled back to their home villages] For context, the overall urban unemployment rate in China for August 2025 was 5.3%.

Cyrus Jenssen, who lived in China for many years, provides credible evidence that for the majority of Chinese, for whom the economy is working, life is good. Chinese infrastructure is significantly superior to that of the USA, as is the safety of their cities. So long as you don’t get frozen out of the system by the social credit system by criticizing the government, life can be good.

I haven’t been to mainland China. I taught MBA students in Taiwan in the 1990s. If anyone can arrange a complimentary trip for me, please don't hesitate to do so. Here is Jenssen’s video on the quality of life in China, which I believe to be accurate.

Pray for peace!