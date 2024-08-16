If you follow crypto at all, Kevin Walmsley’s latest video on China’s scheme to create a digital dollar (not yuan) to neutralize the power of SWIFT and permit anonymous transactions of any size in USD is a must-watch. If you thought China wanted the yuan to become the world’s reserve currency, you were wrong, according to Walmsley.

This puts the technology into a geostrategic context like I’ve never seen before. Banks create money, and offshore “Eurodollars” can support money creation. They are in circulation and are not going away anytime soon. China aims to take them away from the US banking system.

Pray for peace! Brace for impact.