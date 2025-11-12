Will the Supremes stop Trump and his mercantilist team’s destruction of the American economy? This is the question of the hour. Will Trump then align himself with the Neocons and the Deep State and start the world war they want?

When you start the day off thinking that you have to “win” the Thucydides Trap to retain hegemonic dominance, you can’t see that China could have helped us with its inexpensive exports, for example, by building out high-speed railways.

Via ZeroHedge.com:

China’s Purchases Of US Soybeans Abruptly Stops [sic]

by Tyler Durden

Wednesday, Nov 12, 2025 - 07:20 AM

The Trump-Xi trade agreement cooled the tit-for-tat trade war between Washington and Beijing, paving the way for a more stable phase of negotiations. Both sides have made notable concessions: China curbed exports of fentanyl precursor chemicals, and the two countries agreed to suspend reciprocal port fees.

Beijing also launched a flurry of “goodwill“ soybean purchases following the summit, but those imports have since stalled, Bloomberg reported. This development casts uncertainty over the trade deal and raises questions about whether it will hold through the end of the year.

Following an initial surge of Chinese buying late last month, agricultural traders told Bloomberg that new orders have abruptly stopped, raising doubts about Beijing’s commitment to the 12 million-ton target set by the Trump administration for the end of the year and the 25 million tons annually thereafter.

“Within the industry, many view the reported commitment by China to purchase 12 million tons of US soybeans to be more of a diplomatic gesture than a firm trade deal,” said Kang Wei Cheang, an agricultural broker at StoneX Group in Singapore.

Rabobank grains and oilseeds analyst Vitor Pistoia believes that China’s aggressive soybean purchases from South American countries earlier this year may suggest it has already met much of its demand, reducing the need for U.S. beans.

Chinese crushers may import only a few million tons through early 2026 to bridge the gap before Brazil’s new crop arrives, far short of U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s projections...

One issue for Chinese buyers is that American beans are subject to a 13% tariff and priced above Brazilian spot prices. This would mean yield losses for processors.

State-owned Chinese firms made the latest U.S. soybean purchases, likely intended to build strategic reserves rather than supply the commercial market. The next challenge is enforcement: how can the Trump administration ensure that China follows through on its commitments to buy U.S. agricultural goods, especially as the Supreme Court is soon set to rule on the fate of Trump’s tariffs?

The likely answer is sanctions.