China is ready to defend Iran
the Zionist/Neocon/MIC agenda - the attack on Iran - seems ever more likely to start a global conflict
China appears ready to counter any Israeli/American attack on Iran.
A Chinese attack on Taiwan, however, would be stupid in the extreme as it would plunge the world economy into depression, as TSMC would likely debilitate its fabs upon a PLA invasion.
Xi has purged all experienced, independent thinkers from the military and should be considered armed and dangerous (he has no military experience).
Pray for peace!