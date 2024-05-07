China is investing in factories in other countries to help buy its "excessive production"
the Chinese strategy: "The guest becomes the owner."
The French appear willing to have China build electric vehicles in factories in France using French workers and for sale in Europe.
The US has blocked China from building factories in Mexico, against the wishes of the Mexican government, according to Sean Foo in the video below; though a quick search shows there is still plenty of interest.
Yes, multiple Chinese automakers are indeed showing interest in Mexico as a strategic location for building auto plants. For instance, BYD, which sold more electric vehicles (EVs) than Tesla in Q4 2023, is conducting a feasibility study and negotiating with the Mexican government for the construction of a factory1. They have identified several potential sites for this purpose1.
Another Chinese car manufacturer, Jaecoo, owned by Chery Automobile Company, is also planning to build an auto manufacturing plant in Mexico. They are considering Durango and México state as potential locations for the new plant2. This move is seen as a way to enter the U.S. market, leveraging Mexico’s membership in the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which lowers trade barriers between North America’s three biggest economies1.
The interest from Chinese carmakers in establishing factories in Mexico is part of a broader strategy to expand outside their home market and strengthen footholds in other regions, including Europe and Australia1. It also aligns with the U.S.'s drive to increase EV adoption, as vehicles assembled in North America and meeting certain criteria may be eligible for federal EV tax credits1.
