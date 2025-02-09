The “Inside China Business” video below from 2024 gives an in-depth look at oil supply and demand trends going into mid-century. China is working with US-sanctioned nations in development-goods-for-oil swaps. The US will confront higher energy costs because it has shut off all these nations from trade and has to produce its own oil. Here’s a chart of the WTI crude price for reference.

By using the Ukraine war to split the world economy in two, the Neocon Cabal and its enablers (Biden, Blinken, Nuland) have backed the US into a corner economically from which the only escape they seem to be able to conceive of is brutalizing our friends (Europe) and neighbors (Mexico and Canada). Will they be strongarmed into joining a Trump-led North American Union? It seems doubtful.

Pray for peace!