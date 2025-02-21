Elon Musk has a short on YouTube saying that it should be no surprise that China will become the dominant economy in the world, as it has been for most of human history. The Neocons want to destroy China, but they have miscalculated and will have to destroy the whole world to do so (which may be part of their fake End Times plan).

The world is still waiting to find out why “someone” poisoned humanity with a bioweapon virus and its putative “vaccine,” which may ultimately lead to the rejection of all major governments in China and the West (as Martin Armstrong’s models suggest). These governments appear to have been complicit in the plandemic.

By the way, there are now several new Chinese AIs that you can try on the Web (they will capture everything you do and save on servers in China), one from Alibaba (qwenlm.ai) and others (see list generated by DeepSeek below).

China is a hotbed of AI activity, developing product applications much faster than the West. BYD is incorporating DeepSeek into its cars and is now giving away FSD; Tesla in China has not yet been approved to do so. The open-source Chinese AIs are available to use at a fraction of the cost of American AIs (and there are ways of preventing a Western installation from sending data to China). Elon Musk’s Grok 3 is a hugely expensive model that may or may not outperform a simpler, faster open-source model for most tasks. Its best use is probably high-end scientific research.

The US and China need to make a deal. As I suggested recently, tariffs on solar panels should be lowered on a strategic basis while the US develops core capacities. As Keven Walmsley has indicated in past videos, China could help rebuild American infrastructure. In VP Vance's recent speech, the Trump administration at least paid lip service to the idea of a multipolar world. No one knows China's capabilities better than Elon Musk. The US needs to learn how to be a good neighbor in a multipolar world. Watch Jeffrey Sachs for 5-minutes on X on this topic.

Here is Kevin Walmsley’s latest insightful piece from “Inside China Business.” Chinese who leave to study abroad and return are known as “sea turtles,” after the behavior of sea turtles to return to their birthplaces.

Here’s an updated list of Chinese large language models (LLMs) that are available on the web, along with their official links where applicable. Note that some models may not have publicly accessible web interfaces or may require specific access permissions. 1. ERNIE (Baidu) Description : ERNIE (Enhanced Representation through kNowledge Integration) is a series of models developed by Baidu, designed for Chinese NLP tasks like text understanding, generation, and question answering.

Web Link : ERNIE Official Page

Access: Requires registration for API access. 2. WuDao (Beijing Academy of Artificial Intelligence - BAAI) Description : WuDao is a large-scale model series developed by BAAI, with WuDao 2.0 being one of the largest models (1.75 trillion parameters) for Chinese text generation and understanding.

Web Link : WuDao Official Page

Access: Limited access; research-focused. 3. PanGu-α (Huawei) Description : Developed by Huawei, PanGu-α is a 200-billion-parameter model designed for Chinese text generation, translation, and summarization.

Web Link : PanGu-α GitHub

Access: Open-source code and research papers available. 4. T5-PEGASUS (Zhuiyi Technology) Description : A Chinese text summarization and generation model based on the T5 architecture, fine-tuned for Chinese NLP tasks.

Web Link : T5-PEGASUS GitHub

Access: Open-source code available. 5. CPM (Tsinghua University) Description : CPM (Chinese Pre-trained Models) is a series of models developed by Tsinghua University, with CPM-2 being a prominent version for Chinese NLP tasks.

Web Link : CPM Official Page

Access: Research-focused; limited public access. 6. PLUG (Alibaba) Description : PLUG (Pre-trained Language Understanding and Generation) is a 27-billion-parameter model developed by Alibaba for Chinese text generation.

Web Link : PLUG GitHub

Access: Open-source code and research papers available. 7. Mengzi (HFL) Description : Mengzi is a series of efficient Chinese NLP models developed by HFL (Heterogeneous Fusion Learning).

Web Link : Mengzi GitHub

Access: Open-source code available. 8. PCL-Med (Peking University) Description : A model specifically designed for medical text understanding and generation in Chinese.

Web Link : PCL-Med GitHub

Access: Open-source code available. 9. ChatGLM (Zhipu AI) Description : ChatGLM is a bilingual (Chinese-English) conversational model developed by Zhipu AI, optimized for dialogue and text generation.

Web Link : ChatGLM GitHub

Access: Open-source code and demo available. 10. DeepSeek (深度求索) Description : A Chinese LLM developed by DeepSeek, focusing on open-domain question answering and text generation.

Web Link : DeepSeek Official Page

Access: Requires registration for API access. Notes: Some models (e.g., WuDao, ERNIE) may require registration or special permissions for full access.

Open-source models (e.g., PanGu-α, T5-PEGASUS, ChatGLM) are freely available on GitHub for research and development.

Always check the licensing terms and usage policies before using these models.

Pray for peace!