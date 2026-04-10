Singaporean Sean Foo has the story. As regular readers know, my hypothesis is that the Western Cabal’s goal is global depression and depopulation, so destroying the world’s oil supply makes perfect sense to them.

Trump’s plan for a North American “Fortress of Solitude” is fundamentally flawed. China is too far ahead in manufacturing and technological progress for the West to catch up, especially given the West’s unpayable debt burden stemming from its massive trade deficit. US exports just aren’t competitive in most markets, unless you destroy the competition, which is the plan. The US dollar has become extremely unattractive to the rest of the world. Why hold a currency that is subject to capricious expropriation?

The world is in the grip of a Satanic cabal of unprecedented evil. God will punish the Cabal. It is our job to resist its efforts to control our lives, and to tell your Congress-sheeple that you don’t want US troops sent to the Middle East. The number of the Capitol switchboard is (202) 224-3121. Do it now.

Pray for peace!