China just imposed severe restrictions on rare earth exports, essentially crippling the US’s ability to build war technology—not a bad idea, IMHO. The second commentary by a couple of Aussies is worth listening to.

I asked Grok what the US response might be. Keep in mind that it will take years to replace the Chinese supply chains.

Potential US Countermeasures to China’s Rare Earth Export Restrictions China’s expanded export controls on rare earth minerals, announced on October 9, 2025, pose significant risks to US industries like defense, semiconductors, EVs, and AI, given China’s dominance (70% of global mining, 90% of processing). While no official US response has been finalized as of October 10, 2025, President Trump has indicated that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick will assess options, with potential for aggressive action. Based on recent analyses, expert opinions, and ongoing initiatives, here are the most likely countermeasures, categorized by approach: 1. Accelerating Domestic Production and Supply Chain Resilience The US has already been investing heavily in “mine-to-magnet” capabilities to reduce reliance on China, and these efforts could be fast-tracked. Boost Funding for Key Projects : Expand Department of Defense (DoD) investments, such as the $400 million equity stake and $150 million loan in MP Materials (the only US rare earth mine at Mountain Pass, CA), including a 10-year price floor of $110/kg for neodymium-praseodymium and offtake agreements for magnet output. This could extend to new facilities like MP’s “10X Facility” for magnet production.

Industry Partnerships : Promote collaborations like the recent Noveon Magnetics-Lynas Rare Earths MOU to build scalable domestic magnet supply chains, potentially with additional federal incentives.

Rationale: These build on the 2022 Defense Production Act and aim for self-sufficiency in critical defense tech (e.g., F-35 jets, missiles), though full scaling may take 3–5 years. 2. Retaliatory Trade and Export Controls Mirroring China’s “lawfare” tactics, the US could impose symmetric restrictions to pressure Beijing. Tariff Escalations : Increase existing tariffs (30–50% on many Chinese imports) on rare earth-dependent goods or broader categories, as suggested by former officials.

Tech Export Bans : Broaden curbs on semiconductor equipment and AI tech sales to China, building on recent US lawmakers’ calls for wider bans—directly targeting China’s vulnerabilities in advanced chips.

Import Halts : Trump hinted at stopping “massive” imports from China, potentially via quotas or bans on rare earths/magnets, though this risks short-term disruptions.

Rationale: These would leverage US strengths in high-tech exports, escalating ahead of Trump-Xi talks to extract concessions on rare earth access. 3. Diplomatic and Alliance-Building Efforts Bilateral Negotiations : Use the restrictions as leverage in upcoming Trump-Xi summit discussions on tariffs, semiconductors, and trade, framing rare earths as a “blackmail tactic” to demand eased controls.

Global Diversification : Strengthen alliances via the Minerals Security Partnership (with Australia, Canada, EU) to source from non-Chinese mines (e.g., Lynas in Australia) and joint processing ventures, potentially including new stockpiling mandates.

Rationale: Avoids escalation while addressing supply gaps; a June 2025 US-China trade framework already aimed at easing such restrictions. 4. Extreme or Financial Measures (Less Likely Short-Term) Financial Isolation : Cut China off from Western financial systems or impose sanctions on rare earth firms, though this could trigger broader economic fallout like a US recession in AI spending.

Rationale: Viewed as an “economic equivalent of nuclear war,” these are high-risk and would only follow failed talks. Overall, experts anticipate a multi-pronged response emphasizing domestic buildup and targeted retaliation to deter future weaponization, balancing short-term pain (e.g., price spikes) with long-term security. Implementation depends on the restrictions’ severity—analysts doubt full enforcement, seeing it as pre-summit posturing.

Pray for peace!