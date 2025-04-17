Cyrus Janssen hosts Singaporean Sean Foo to objectively discuss the trade war and its likely outcomes. I believe Janssen is married to a Chinese woman. He lived in China for many years and is sympathetic to China.

As my recent posts indicate, I believe the trade war is a bunch of razzle-dazzle to induce chaos and global anxiety to make it easier to ignite WWIII. The trade war will damage the US economy, which was already due for a recession, hurting those at the bottom of the income distribution. I am glad to see the New York Times reporting that Trump “waved off” an Israeli plan to attack Iran’s nuclear facilities with US assistance.

Will Trump bow to the Cabal, aka the Deep State? That is the question of the historical moment.

The President’s effort to isolate China will fail. The CCP is not popular, but China, the top trading partner of 120 countries, offers them needed development goods and financing at reasonable rates, while the US offers a thinly veiled threat to expropriate their assets and/or bomb them if they do not go along with the US’s desires. Let’s stop pretending that ideology drives America’s foreign policy, or that of any nation, ultimately. It’s the economics, stupid.

It's not much of a choice. As I have written, the US is painting itself into a corner where the only exit is World War III. US industries will shrivel into non-competitive weaklings without global competition. The CCP recently posted on X a clip of Ronald Reagan saying this (even though he did protect American auto manufacturers, the result being that the Japanese moved up into the luxury car market, where they continue to dominate).

Here’s Sean’s offering today.

Yanis Varoufakis on the long game the Chinese will probably play.

Pray for peace!