In his New Year's address, President Xi confronted deflation and the need for greater domestic demand. Government workers are getting a raise! With the domestic price deflator clocking in at minus one percent, there is plenty of room for stimulus.

We are still in the silly season of the interregnum between the Biden and Trump administrations when the Deep State can be expected to make its down-and-dirtiest moves to disrupt the transition. There may be more domestic terrorist attacks, more missiles shot into Russia, more plandemic madness at home, and more reasons for Bibi to do his job of getting Armageddon going in the Middle East by bomb-bomb-bombing Iran.

Do not comply! No fear!

Pray for peace!