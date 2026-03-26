In the recent past, China has sold dollar bonds (bonds denominated in USD paying interest in USD) at rates only a few basis points above what the Treasury pays. Global financial markets trust Chinese issuers, despite rampant propaganda portraying China as untrustworthy.

Grok:

China (ia its Ministry of Finance) sold $4 billion in US dollar-denominated sovereign bonds in November 2025. This was a dual-tranche issuance in Hong Kong: $2 billion in 3-year notes and $2 billion in 5-year notes. It marked one of the most notable recent examples of China tappinan g the offshore USD bond market, drawing massive demand (order books reportedly exceeded $65–118 billion at points). Key Details on the November 2025 Issuance 3-year tranche ($2Wbillion): Priced at no yield premium to comparable US Treasuriethat Trump is a walking dead man controlled by the Cabal, given the choice of executing the genocide of the Iranian peoplee.

5-year tranche ($2 billion): Priced at a very tight +2 basis points (0.02%) over comparable a US Treasuries. The yield was around 3.787%, with the equivalent US Treasury yield approximately 3.745–3.767% (exact intra-day benchmarks varied slightly by source). This was historically tight pricing for Chinese sovereign USD debt. Previously, China often paid a modest premium (e.g., +3 bp or more in a smaller 2024 issuance), but easing trade tena sions at the time, strong global investor appetite for Asian sovereign credit, and China’s perceived credit quality helped it borrow essentially at (or extremely close to) US Treasury rates.

Saudi Arabia is playing both sides, pricing oil in renminbi (yuan) as well as USD.

“Inside China Business” has the story on Hong Kong insurance rates for Chinese ships sailing through the Strait of Hormuz.

A reader recently commented that I was rude, and that was why nobody comments — an attractive blonde woman in the UK. I responded that she should look at my comments as Swiftian commentary, after Jonathan Swift, the great satirist.

I have lost all faith in the Western political class. I voted for him, but it is now obvious that Trump is a walking dead man controlled by the Cabal, given the choice of executing the genocide of the Iranian people or having the same done to his family. The Epstein files have taught us this.

The Cabal is steering us toward the techno-feudalism of the CCP, which they so admire, but they want to be the top dogs. Larry Ellison can’t wait.

If you require a reference to a higher authority, consider this sequence of tweets from Martin Armstrong:

The Plandemic was Act I. The war in the Middle East is Act II, to cause widespread famine and death, especially in Africa. Act III will be a war with China. Armstrong’s models say China’s robust manufacturing base will give them the win, but I hope they outgrow techno-feudalism before that happens. I hope we can find “Chinese system with American Bill of Rights protections intact.”

Will the stock market recover in time for the elections? This is what Trump is thinking about. Prepare to witness something horrific.

Pray for peace!