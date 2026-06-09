I will include the results of a Grok query below, FWIW.

The Neocon plan has long been to cut off China’s seaborne oil imports, which are still a very high percentage, even as oil accounts for a vanishing fraction of electricity production. However, China is building ships at about 200x the rate the US is, and will soon have a blue watr navy to combat the pirates, should they become desperate to achieve their dreamed-of return to dominance.

MAGA was predicated on sending the rest of the world into depression so the US could have its reduced kingdom in its “Fortress of Solitude” in North America, while the rest of the world climbed out of the rubble.

Over 90% of China’s crude oil imports arrive via seaborne shipments (tankers), with the remainder coming overland primarily by pipeline. energypolicy.columbia.edu +1 Key Data (Recent Years) 2024: Nearly all (about 92%) of China’s crude oil imports arrived via seaborne shipments; the rest came via pipeline. China imported around 11.1 million barrels per day (bpd). eia.gov

2025: Similar pattern, with sources describing seaborne imports as over 90% of the total (imports rose to ~11.6 million bpd). energypolicy.columbia.edu Why So High?China imports the vast majority of its oil from distant suppliers in the Middle East (e.g., Saudi Arabia, Iraq, UAE), Africa, and Latin America, which rely on tankers. Overland pipelines (mainly from Russia via the ESPO pipeline and from Kazakhstan) supply only a smaller share—Russia accounts for most of the pipeline volume but still a minority overall. energypolicy.columbia.edu This makes China highly dependent on maritime routes like the Strait of Malacca and Strait of Hormuz for energy security, though it has diversified sources and built stockpiles. eia.gov Figures can vary slightly year to year due to pipeline capacity expansions or shifts in suppliers, but the share has remained consistently above 90% in recent analyses from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) and other energy policy groups. https://x.com/i/grok/share/1e8ca028b99648e19ab31297b29d35ba

Pray for peace!