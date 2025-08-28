The US under Trump is becoming the poor little rich boy no one wants to play with anymore, so he gets mad and throws insults at them.

China is offering business deals to our South American neighbors that the US cannot currently match, and as a result, the US is losing markets and suppliers.

Trump has weaponized tariffs to interfere in Brazil's political life. Virtually everything he does ultimately benefits China. It’s sometimes hard to know who he’s working for.

Via Gemini:

Under an executive order signed on July 30, 2025, the US government imposed an additional 40% ad valorem duty on a range of products imported from Brazil. This new tariff is in addition to a separate 10% reciprocal tariff that was implemented in April 2025, bringing the total tariff on many Brazilian goods to 50%. The US cited a "national emergency" based on what it characterized as the Brazilian government's policies that threaten US national security, foreign policy, and the economy. The order specifically referenced Brazilian judicial actions, which it claimed were coercing US companies to censor political speech, turn over user data, and undermine the free expression rights of US persons. The order also pointed to the prosecution of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro as a factor.

Here are two compelling pieces on the transcontinental railway that China is helping to build in Brazil. The US could have asked China to help build out high-speed rail here as well, but that was a bridge too far.

Pray for peace!