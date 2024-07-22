The US and China have been doing well, but the non-US members of the G7, not so much. Trump is right to want to invite Chinese car manufacturers to open plants in the US and employ US workers—BYD already has a big plant under construction in Mexico.

Kevin Walmsley maintains that cooperation between China and the US has benefitted both, and it would be wise not to end it.

It is prudent to take heed of Chinese generals’ thinking on “unrestricted warfare” and to adopt the necessary security measures to ensure Chinese tech doesn’t compromise American infrastructure on weaponry (although it may be too late; we don’t know yet).

Pray for peace!