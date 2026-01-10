Chaos update
the Cabal's chaos agent continues to dizzy the world with his madness
Cyrus Janssen on how China is prepared for the Venezuelan oil cutoff. Maybe, maybe not. The evil of the Cabal cannot be underestimated. The Neocons have more or less said they plan to interdict oil shipments to China everywhere. As I wrote long ago, this could be the last hurrah for the central bank plus a navy imperialist model.
Ed Dowd on the prospects for 2026. Slowing inflation, the monetary spiggot turns on when the crisis hits. I am including the results of my VAR run below, which are “central tendencies” of major variables. I forgot the executive summary when I posted the chart yesterday.
========================================================================
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: STRUCTURAL VAR MODEL
========================================================================
------------------------------------------------------------------------
FORECAST SUMMARY (12-Month Ahead)
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Forecast Period: 2026-01-01 to 2026-12-01
Duration: 12 months (1.00 years)
FORECASTED CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate):
CPI (CPIAUCSL): 1.60% per year (from 325.03 to 330.22)
SP500: 2.59% per year (from 6,845.50 to 7,022.81)
SP500 Real: 0.99% per year (nominal - inflation)
------------------------------------------------------------------------
FORECASTED VARIABLE SUMMARIES
------------------------------------------------------------------------
TB3MS:
Current Value: 3.59
Forecast End: 3.38
Forecast Mean: 3.47
Forecast Min: 3.38
Forecast Max: 3.60
12-Mo Change: -5.73%
GS10:
Current Value: 4.14
Forecast End: 3.96
Forecast Mean: 4.02
Forecast Min: 3.96
Forecast Max: 4.10
12-Mo Change: -4.45%
UNRATE:
Current Value: 4.60
Forecast End: 4.35
Forecast Mean: 4.47
Forecast Min: 4.35
Forecast Max: 4.61
12-Mo Change: -5.49%
CPIAUCSL:
Current Value: 325.03
Forecast End: 330.22
Forecast Mean: 327.75
Forecast Min: 325.35
Forecast Max: 330.22
12-Mo Change: 1.60%
SP500:
Current Value: 6845.50
Forecast End: 7022.81
Forecast Mean: 6945.53
Forecast Min: 6866.66
Forecast Max: 7022.81
12-Mo Change: 2.59%
AS:
Current Value: -0.62
Forecast End: -0.19
Forecast Mean: -0.38
Forecast Min: -0.62
Forecast Max: -0.19
12-Mo Change: -69.33%
DXY:
Current Value: 98.21
Forecast End: 97.79
Forecast Mean: 97.85
Forecast Min: 97.79
Forecast Max: 97.97
12-Mo Change: -0.43%
Gold:
Current Value: 4314.70
Forecast End: 4423.77
Forecast Mean: 4376.37
Forecast Min: 4326.38
Forecast Max: 4423.77
12-Mo Change: 2.53%
Pray for peace!