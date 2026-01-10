Cyrus Janssen on how China is prepared for the Venezuelan oil cutoff. Maybe, maybe not. The evil of the Cabal cannot be underestimated. The Neocons have more or less said they plan to interdict oil shipments to China everywhere. As I wrote long ago, this could be the last hurrah for the central bank plus a navy imperialist model.

Ed Dowd on the prospects for 2026. Slowing inflation, the monetary spiggot turns on when the crisis hits. I am including the results of my VAR run below, which are “central tendencies” of major variables. I forgot the executive summary when I posted the chart yesterday.