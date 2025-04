Lead story: Trump Exempts Computers, Handsets, Chips From Reciprocal Tariff Blitz — including exports from China. Trump threw Big Tech and China’s tech sector a Big Bone just as new iPhone prices were about to shoot way above $1000.

The bond vigilantes do not like the tariffs. The blue is Friday 4/11, the red is 4/4.

Singaporean Sean Foo has the story.

Pray for peace!