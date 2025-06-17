This is good news. Lei is considered a reliable source by many. I like the faces of the new guys. Xi always had that supercilious look that promised trouble. I hope their Neocons are being sidelined.

But the problem remains that China and Russia will have to clip the wings of the US and European Cabal Neocons before they destroy everything.

The US is entering the war with Iran. This will lead to WWIII. Let’s pray it is brought short for the sake of the elect.

Pray for peace!