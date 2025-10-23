Singaporean Sean Foo accurately describes the likely end results of Trump and Bessent’s current escalations.

China enjoys a $1 trillion-a-year hard-currency trade surplus. Its economy is deflating for several reasons, the property crash being one, but increasing productivity is another. It already has lower interest rates and can use as much monetary and fiscal stimulus as it wants before getting into inflationary trouble. Not so for the US, which will face international resistance to lower rates at some point in funding its fiscal deficits.

The US central banking/reserve currency/blue water navy hegemony is fed by the world’s willingness to buy US Treasuries. Once that goes away, hyperinflation hits America—and it will happen before it hits China, no matter how much debt each country has.

Tony has a good update on the humongous property deflation in China, which is hitting Wall Street investors.

Trump is the Deep State’s b*tch. The Cabal is telling him what to do. He is weak and confused. The situation is unstable in the extreme.

I have said repeatedly that I believe World War III is part of the Great Reset plan. Humanity faces the greatest evil it has ever faced.

Pray for peace!