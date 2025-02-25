I repeat: Trump is on a fool’s errand trying to prop up the USD, and his saying, “BRICS is dead,” sounds like crazy Neocon talk to me. See this post for an in-depth analysis of our trade deficit. Later this decade, there will be a horrible bump in the road when the dollar drops in value on world markets, but we are not there yet. Meanwhile, war uncertainty stokes the dollar as Europe’s assets flow our way.

Europe seems intent on self-destruction, but better US-Russian relations might help them if they don’t try to start WWIII. But after the Cabal/Neocon attack on the world order with the plandemic and then their attempt to “collapse” Russia and China at their moments of demographic weakness failed, we are left with a world waking up to the reality of the Cabal and its evil while trying to sort out old-fashioned geopolitics.

Will the Cabal try again? That would likely involve another plandemic, and until the truth of the last plandemic is widely accepted—it was a military operation worldwide to maim and depopulate—confusion will reign. The Chinese control the WHO, and it would be very easy to blame them for the Covid plandemic, but as Dr. David Martin points out in the brilliant summation of the genesis of SARS-CoV-2, it was mostly an American project headed by Dr. Ralph Baric at the University of North Carolina. The CCP must ensure the world knows they have clean hands—if they do. The potential for omnidirectional recriminations in this historical moment is huge, and we know the Cabal likes to amplify them as much as they can. Do not consume mainstream media!

Russia and China are not going to split up. Who would trust the US at this point? As Jeffrey Sachs said in his address to the EU parliament, US foreign policy is run by the Jewish lobby, and their agenda is increasingly viewed as perverse in the extreme.

Late add:

Pray for peace! Repent! Get right with God! The alien psyop comes next, where they tell you all world religions were made up by the aliens to control their created “cattle,” humanity. Psy is real; trust the Lord.