Yes, China possesses significant leverage to disrupt the US military industrial complex (MIC) through restrictions on critical materials and technologies, particularly in the short to medium term (1–5 years). This stems from its dominance in global supply chains for rare earth elements (REEs), semiconductors, and other strategic minerals essential for advanced weaponry. However, the US is actively mitigating these vulnerabilities through diversification, stockpiling, and domestic investments, reducing the long-term risk of complete hobbling.Key Dependencies and VulnerabilitiesThe US MIC relies heavily on imported materials for systems like fighter jets, missiles, submarines, radars, drones, and precision-guided munitions.1. Rare Earth Elements (REEs) and Magnets

China controls >85% of global REE refining and ~90% of high-performance permanent magnets (e.g., neodymium, samarium) used in electric motors, sensors, and guidance systems.

An F-35 requires ~400 kg of REEs; a Virginia-class submarine needs ~4 tons.

Over 80,000 DoD parts incorporate critical minerals subject to Chinese controls; 78% of US military platforms are vulnerable.

Potential impact: A full embargo could stall production for months to years, depleting stockpiles and reducing readiness.

2. Semiconductors and Advanced Chips

~40% of semiconductors in DoD systems come from China, including those for carriers, munitions, and communications.

China dominates gallium (95%) and germanium (80–90%), critical for chips and optics.

~41% of US weapons and 91% of Navy systems incorporate Chinese semiconductors.

Potential impact: Restrictions could cripple chip-dependent systems, exacerbating the US–China tech divide.

3. Other Critical Minerals

China supplies ~80% of graphite, 90% of magnesium, and dominates tungsten (armor-piercing munitions).

Vital for hypersonics, military logistics, and industrial base.

Potential impact: Broader embargoes could inflate costs and disrupt civilian-to-military spillovers.

China’s Ability and Willingness to Impose RestrictionsHistorical Precedents

2010: Cut REE exports to Japan over territorial disputes.

2023–2025: Bans on gallium/germanium; April 2025 restrictions on samarium and six other REEs; October 2025 controls targeting foreign militaries.

Current Leverage (as of January 2026)

Export licensing excludes ties to US defense; selective pauses occurred during trade talks, but tools remain available.

In a crisis (e.g., Taiwan conflict), full halt could be catastrophic.

Analysts estimate 10–15 years for full US independence.

US Countermeasures and LimitationsActions Taken

NDAA bans on Chinese REEs in weapons; push to allied sources.

CHIPS Act and Defense Production Act investments in domestic production.

Reduced Chinese suppliers in critical tech by 17–40% (Army/Navy, 2024).

Deals with Australia, Canada, South Korea, Ukraine; focus on recycling and substitutes.

Stockpiling to bridge short-term gaps.

Remaining Challenges

Near-term “vulnerability gap” persists.

~10% of major US defense subcontractors are Chinese firms.

Full independence likely a decade away.

Mutual dependencies (China needs US markets/tech) deter total cutoffs in peacetime.

Overall Assessment

China can hobble the US MIC through targeted embargoes, potentially degrading readiness, deterring allies, and shifting power in a crisis. This leverage has been demonstrated in recent trade-war restrictions. However, it is not absolute: US diversification efforts limit long-term damage, and mutual economic ties constrain extreme actions outside full conflict.In a prolonged high-intensity war, the impact could be decisive for China’s favor in the initial years. In peacetime or limited escalation, it serves primarily as coercive leverage. The US should continue aggressively accelerating substitute R&D and non-Chinese sourcing to close the remaining vulnerability window.