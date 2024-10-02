Remember what Walz did while Minneapolis burned in 2020…

Via armstrongeconomics.com:

Bukele Defends El Salvador’s Gang Reforms

Posted Oct 2, 2024 by Martin Armstrong |

Bukele Defends El Salvador’s Gang Reforms

Posted Oct 2, 2024 by Martin Armstrong |

The United Nations would like the world to adhere to its lax crime laws. Generate civil unrest to destabilize nations to create a need for order, a New World Order, that will be more powerful and effective than the government. El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele began an anti-gang crusade when he entered office. Affiliated with a gang? Straight to prison.

Now, the self-proclaimed humanitarians at the Untied Nations called Bukele’s crusade extreme and demanded that he loosen his laws. “Some say that we have imprisoned thousands, but the reality is that we have freed millions. Now it is the good guys who live free, without fear, with their freedoms and human rights fully respected,” Bukele said to the counsel.

Over 82,000 gang members were arrested. Sadly, those who were not arrested fled to open border nations like the United States where they will not be deported because they are seeking asylum for their crimes. Donald Trump accurately said that declining crime in South America directly correlated to the rising crime we see in the United States.

But, it is the duty of each leader to put his or her country first. “We made our nation that was the homicide capital of the world, the safest country in the entire Western Hemisphere . It was the greatest challenge that our nation has overcome,” he added. The governor affirmed that El Salvador used to be the “most violent country in the world without war or the country of the maras” (gangs), but this changed with his crusade.” The president proudly noted that he has returned the streets of El Salvador back to the people.

Again, El Salvador cannot prevent the exodus of criminals from its border that are surging into the United States. Bukele would have had those criminals imprisoned, but Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have openly welcomed into America. The blatant corruption has been noted by everyone.

“In El Salvador we do not imprison our opposition, we do not censor opinions, we do not confiscate property of those who think differently, we do not arrest people for their expressing ideas,” the president said as a direct criticism to the Build Back Better nations that are openly silencing and arresting any politician who dares speak out against the Great Reset and New World Order agendas.

The nations with leaders brave enough to go against the global cabal are excelling. We cannot be angered by leaders who uphold the integrity of their office and put their own people and domestic policy first and foremost.

The United Nations would like the world to adhere to its lax crime laws. Generate civil unrest to destabilize nations to create a need for order, a New World Order, that will be more powerful and effective than the government. El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele began an anti-gang crusade when he entered office. Affiliated with a gang? Straight to prison.

Now, the self-proclaimed humanitarians at the Untied Nations called Bukele’s crusade extreme and demanded that he loosen his laws. “Some say that we have imprisoned thousands, but the reality is that we have freed millions. Now it is the good guys who live free, without fear, with their freedoms and human rights fully respected,” Bukele said to the counsel.

Over 82,000 gang members were arrested. Sadly, those who were not arrested fled to open border nations like the United States where they will not be deported because they are seeking asylum for their crimes. Donald Trump accurately said that declining crime in South America directly correlated to the rising crime we see in the United States.

But, it is the duty of each leader to put his or her country first. “We made our nation that was the homicide capital of the world, the safest country in the entire Western Hemisphere . It was the greatest challenge that our nation has overcome,” he added. The governor affirmed that El Salvador used to be the “most violent country in the world without war or the country of the maras” (gangs), but this changed with his crusade.” The president proudly noted that he has returned the streets of El Salvador back to the people.

Again, El Salvador cannot prevent the exodus of criminals from its border that are surging into the United States. Bukele would have had those criminals imprisoned, but Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have openly welcomed into America. The blatant corruption has been noted by everyone.

“In El Salvador we do not imprison our opposition, we do not censor opinions, we do not confiscate property of those who think differently, we do not arrest people for their expressing ideas,” the president said as a direct criticism to the Build Back Better nations that are openly silencing and arresting any politician who dares speak out against the Great Reset and New World Order agendas.

The nations with leaders brave enough to go against the global cabal are excelling. We cannot be angered by leaders who uphold the integrity of their office and put their own people and domestic policy first and foremost.