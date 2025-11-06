Via armstrongeconomics.com:

Norway to Send $7 Billion to Ukraine – Everyone is Sending Funds Ahead of 2026

Posted Nov 6, 2025 by Martin Armstrong |

Norway is providing Ukraine with an additional $7 billion in 2026, or an astounding 1.23% of GDP. Norwegian Defense Minister Tore O. Sandvik invited Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to participate for the first time in the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) meeting. The two sides signed a memorandum to establish joint defense manufacturing in Ukraine, and a subsequent memorandum to establish unified quality standards for such products.

Norway is building defense industry links with Ukraine and positioning itself as a major player in the European/NATO frameworks. Norway gave Ukraine the green light for free trade back in April 2025. The Norwegian government already poured $15 billion into Ukraine since the start of the war in 2022, but nothing among governments is charity.

All European leaders believe Ukraine has a chance of winning this war, with those at the top believing it will provide them with access to the riches of Russia. Governments are broken beyond repair. The belief in Brussels if that sovereign debt defaults could be avoided through raiding Russia and profiting on the ongoing war.

Norway’s long-term Nansen Support Programme framework envisages providing a total of 275 billion kroner (about $27 billion) in aid to Ukraine for the period 2023-2030. The nation believes it can rebuild Ukraine through green initiatives, collaborating with Nordic Environmental Finance Corporation (Nefco) to provide Ukraine 25.5 million euros in green infrastructure projects. Nefco had already been operating in Ukraine for 20 years, but managed to mobilize 400 million euros since 2022 for, or through, Ukraine.

European economies bet it all on Ukraine. Joint ventures within Ukraine, defense production that depends on a prolonged war, and rapidly expanding reconstruction funds. Germany offered an additional $3.45 billion this week. NATO also announced a massive $60 billion package to Ukraine, or half of Ukraine’s defense spending budget for the year ahead. Most of this funding is supposed to hit Ukraine in 2026—precisely when the computer is predicting a global event unlike anything I have seen.