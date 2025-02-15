Trump’s attempt to lower defense spending is falling on deaf ears with his Defense Secretary, and the same will happen with China and Russia. Why should they trust the US?

The problem with getting Russia back into the G8, of course, is that they have cheap energy, and Trump wants Europe to buy American LNG to reduce our trade deficit, along with tariffs, which will do so by making imports from anywhere more expensive for American consumers so that they will buy less.

But are the tariffs a bluff? We’ll see. But here’s my hypothesis:

The Western Cabal—whose goal is the destruction of Russia and China at their moments of demographic weakness—is still pulling the strings in Europe and the American Deep State. That’s the only way Europe could be so stupid as to turn off the energy supply required for their industry. So they agreed to Biden’s request to deindustrialize and vassalize themselves by depending on American gas.

The Cabal is all for the destruction of Russia, which it hates. The Cabal admires China and would like to adopt its system in the West—but it wants to be the top dog. I hypothesize that the Great Reset was originally a cooperative endeavor of the Cabal and the CCP, but in about 2022, the Cabal decided to go for primacy, using the Ukraine war to crack the world economy in two, and fully expected Russia and China to “collapse” under the sanctions.

No matter how much DOGE cuts and the tariffs reduce imports, the US faces the problem of its twin deficits, fiscal and trade, which are too big to be solved by tariffs or budget cuts—and both actions are contractionary. With the dollar high, there is not much demand for US exports, except the induced demand for energy. The graphic shows the composition of US exports. The US cannot compete with China in the second and third categories. China accounts for about a third of world manufacturing output, about twice the US share. Through its alliance with Russia, China also has access to cheaper energy than the US but still depends heavily on oil from the Persian Gulf, which is why I still expect Bibi to create an oil crisis sooner or later.

To sum up, the Cabal’s goal is to collapse Russia, China, and the US. It’s easy to say the Ukraine war and sanctions on half the world were the greatest foreign policy mistake in history—but we’re dealing with a Satanic entity that has death as its primary objective.

The Cabal envisions a world where the population is vastly reduced, and they rule as a technologically and genetically enhanced priestly class. Listen carefully to Yuval Noah Harari, who says that a hundred years from now, there will be two subspecies of humans: the superior and the slaves. This is where transhumanists want to take us.

Pray for peace!