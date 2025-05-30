A disillusioned former Marine, now living as an expat, provides some of the most cogent analysis of what is happening with American strategic policy by scouring the policy papers of the think tanks (mainly in the Beltway) that reveal the true intentions of the Deep State and the Military-Industrial Complex, the Western Cabal.

Berletic reveals that the plan is to hand off the Ukraine conflict to Europe while making a move against China. He does not specify what it is, but based on statements by a Neocon spokesmodel, I have written that the plan is to cut off China’s oil supply through a maritime embargo (which Berletic implies).

Then, once Europe has rearmed, the US will join in taking down and breaking up Russia, and splitting up its $75 trillion of resource assets.

Can Russia and China not see this? I think they do. World War III is already underway economically; we’ll see if it escalates into a kinetic conflict.

Pray for peace!