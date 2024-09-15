Share this postBobby Kennedy on the CIA's lawbreaking bioweapons programselliottmiddleton.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherBobby Kennedy on the CIA's lawbreaking bioweapons programsmust-watch indictment of Fauci, NIH, CIA, DOD, et al.Elliott MiddletonSep 15, 2024Share this postBobby Kennedy on the CIA's lawbreaking bioweapons programselliottmiddleton.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherSharePray for peace!Share this postBobby Kennedy on the CIA's lawbreaking bioweapons programselliottmiddleton.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherSharePrevious