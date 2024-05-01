Bird flu causes blindness in cats that drank milk from infected cows at Texas dairy farm - sparking fears the virus is evolving
More than half of the cats at a dairy farm died within 3 days of being infected
Farmers first noticed that cows were producing strange milk - and less of it
Cats infected with H5N1 went blind, lost coordination, and started circling
About two dozen farm cats were stricken with H5N1 bird flu after drinking [raw] milk from infected cows, leaving some blind and killing more than half.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced the cases this week, revealing at least 24 cats on a Texas farm experienced depressed mental states, body stiffness, loss of coordination, blindness, circling, and excessive mucous from their eyes and noses.
A necropsy of the dead animals, some that died in as little as two days after they fell ill, revealed the virus had spread to their lungs, brains, hearts, and eyes.
Researchers said the infections on the Texas dairy farm raises more concerns about how bird flu is evolving as it jumps from mammal to mammal.
Cats at a Texas dairy farm became sick after drinking milk from cows infected with H5N1, a bird flu.
Microscopic examinations of cat tissues revealed the following: (A) inflammation and death of brain cells; (B) pneumonia and death of lung cells; (C) inflammation and lesions in heart tissue; and (D) detached retinas in the eyes.
The World Health Organization said Friday that bird flu, also known as H5N1, has been detected in unpasteurized milk, though pasteurized milk remains safe.
'While it’s unlikely that people would become infected with bird flu viruses through contact with an infected wild, stray, feral, or domestic cat, it is possible—especially if there is prolonged and unprotected exposure to the animal,' the CDC shared in the announcement.
How to treat bird flu
I asked MS Copilot if Ivermectin would be a good treatment.
Ivermectin is known for its antiparasitic properties and has been studied for potential antiviral effects against various viruses. However, the effectiveness of ivermectin against the H5N1 avian influenza virus is not established. According to a report from MedPage Today, infectious disease experts are focusing on whether current influenza antivirals would be effective should H5N1 adapt to humans. The report mentions that all influenza viruses have extremely similar internal mechanisms for reproduction, so if an antiviral works against one strain, it will also work on other strains1. This includes neuraminidase inhibitors such as oseltamivir (Tamiflu), zanamivir (Relenza), and peramivir (Rapivab), as well as the polymerase inhibitor baloxavir (Xofluza).
The CDC has completed susceptibility testing for the most common class of influenza antiviral medications and confirmed that the H5N1 virus was susceptible to all commercially available FDA-approved and recommended neuraminidase inhibitors1. However, there is no specific mention of ivermectin’s effectiveness against H5N1 in this context.
Neuraminidase inhibitors are a class of antiviral drugs that block the function of the neuraminidase enzyme in influenza viruses, preventing the release of new viral particles and the spread of infection. Here are some examples of neuraminidase inhibitors:
Oseltamivir (brand name: Tamiflu)
Zanamivir (brand name: Relenza)
Peramivir (brand name: Rapivab)
Laninamivir (brand name: Inavir)
These medications are effective against both influenza A and B viruses and are used for the treatment and prevention of influenza1
H5N1 is not a coronavirus. It is a subtype of the Influenza A virus. Influenza viruses, including H5N1, belong to the family Orthomyxoviridae1. They are classified based on two proteins on their surface: hemagglutinin (H) and neuraminidase (N). There are 18 different hemagglutinin subtypes and 11 different neuraminidase subtypes, and H5N1 refers to the subtype with the fifth variation of hemagglutinin and the first variation of neuraminidase2.
Coronaviruses, on the other hand, belong to a completely different family of viruses called Coronaviridae and are not related to influenza viruses. The SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, is an example of a coronavirus. It is characterized by a crown-like appearance due to the presence of spike proteins on its surface, which is not a feature of influenza viruses like H5N1.
When preventing the good old Influenza viruses, there is nothing better than Vitamin D, at least 2000 IUs daily. I take 10,000 IUs.
The chart below compares the incidence of cold and flu symptoms for a cohort on a placebo and a cohort taking Vitamin D during all four seasons.
It’s essential to get your Vitamin D in the winter!
On the epidemiology of influenza
