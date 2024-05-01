Will Disease X turn out to be the bird flu? WHO knows?

About two dozen farm cats were stricken with H5N1 bird flu after drinking [raw] milk from infected cows, leaving some blind and killing more than half.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced the cases this week, revealing at least 24 cats on a Texas farm experienced depressed mental states, body stiffness, loss of coordination, blindness, circling, and excessive mucous from their eyes and noses.

A necropsy of the dead animals, some that died in as little as two days after they fell ill, revealed the virus had spread to their lungs, brains, hearts, and eyes.

Researchers said the infections on the Texas dairy farm raises more concerns about how bird flu is evolving as it jumps from mammal to mammal.

Cats at a Texas dairy farm became sick after drinking milk from cows infected with H5N1, a bird flu.

Microscopic examinations of cat tissues revealed the following: (A) inflammation and death of brain cells; (B) pneumonia and death of lung cells; (C) inflammation and lesions in heart tissue; and (D) detached retinas in the eyes.

The World Health Organization said Friday that bird flu, also known as H5N1, has been detected in unpasteurized milk, though pasteurized milk remains safe.

'While it’s unlikely that people would become infected with bird flu viruses through contact with an infected wild, stray, feral, or domestic cat, it is possible—especially if there is prolonged and unprotected exposure to the animal,' the CDC shared in the announcement.