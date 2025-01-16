Share this postEnd Times Meditations"Biden is looting the Treasury on his way out"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore"Biden is looting the Treasury on his way out"as any banana republic hooligan wouldElliott MiddletonJan 16, 20252Share this postEnd Times Meditations"Biden is looting the Treasury on his way out"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore21ShareFrom Ed Dowd’s Telegram channel (will attempt to open in Telegram):Pray for peace!2Share this postEnd Times Meditations"Biden is looting the Treasury on his way out"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore21SharePreviousNext
I agree that the Deep State is not done. Pray for Trump and the country.
You don’t want to hear my comment as it has lots of bad words in it. When are we going to arrest this faux Pres for treason? Did we really need to let him finish his time when he was killing America clear till the end? I think the Left still has some big surprises for Inauguration Day. They aren’t going to go quietly.