A few worthwhile perspectives, although I don’t buy into Sachs's final comments about the climate crisis.

Singaporean Sean Foo argues that capital is flowing into China, and the US’s attempt to demonize them isn’t working in most of the world.

Martin Armstrong gives his model’s predictions, including a global recession until 2028. Armstrong’s loyalty to Trump colors his thinking about the tariffs, even if he is correct that the Smoot-Hawley tariffs did not “cause” the Great Depression. Trump’s tariffs are hugely disruptive, a psyop meant to put the world on edge so the first shots are more likely to be fired, and to cause famine and disease in the Global South, as global recession will hurt them more than the “core” economies of the US and China. Sachs argues that this is the time for China to put its huge productive capacity to work to help the Global South grow out of the recession. Armstrong’s models predict that Europe is about to get spanked by Russia in the war they seek to foment.

Pray for peace!