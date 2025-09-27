Singaporean Sean Foo summarizes Scott Bessent’s desperate play to dollarize Argentina by asking it to give up its $18 billion swap line with China.

Meanwhile, China is investing heavily in Argentina, providing infrastructure and capital goods, as it does with most of the 120 nations with which China is the largest trading partner.

Milei would be foolish to sever his trade line with China.

Let’s watch the fireworks.

Pray for peace!