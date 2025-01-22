How to accelerate the growth of BRICS+. The hegemon has already lost the public relations war. China offers non-aligned nations a “peaceful” opportunity to develop their economies with financing and beneficial capital investment.

It’s the stick vs. the carrot with strings attached.

Trump is essentially extorting Canada and Mexico into entering into a US-led regional government. This is part of the Western-focused version of the Great Reset, what I like to call the attempt to create a North American Fortress of Solitude. China, on the other hand, is simply angling to control all the supply lines, leverage the growth of the global south, and watch the US implode.

We’ll see how this goes.

No man is an island; no country can survive alone. It may take a world war for humanity to learn this lesson (again).

Singaporean Sean Foo does a good job laying out the likely consequences.

Pray for peace!