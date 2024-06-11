Balkanization of the world
the Neocon Cabal is destroying international trade supply chains while the non-aligned nations wait to see which way the chips fall
It’s getting weird. The Neocons have made the greatest foreign policy mistake in American history, pushing Russia and China together, while the US—lacking critical resources—bleeds out dollars on a world less and less eager to take them.
Have a blessed day! Pray for peace!
Find it eminently fascinating when the United State is NOT the top of the
Demonic U.N. Black Nobility Empire of Evil; as all know
LONDON and SWITZERLAND as home of the CENTRAL BANKERS OF CENTRAL BANKS,
CROWN CORPORATION of all the MONARCHS and COMMONWEALTH which is really
the CORPORATISTS OF THE OLD BRITISH EAST INDIA COMPANY
ARE THE TOP OF THE HEAP...THOSE ORDERING ALL THE FALSE FLAGS AND
WARS FOR PROFIT AND POWER.
Were the U.S. at the top of the Empire of Evil, there would be no continued need for:
Chatham House,
GCHQ/MI6/INTERPOL,
or any other NGO's/THINK TANKS working Ding-a-Ling Upchuck's business since
the Monarch MUST APPEAR NEUTRAL AND NOT DIRECTLY GOVERNING ANYTHING.
STOP HIDING THE ACTUAL ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE OF THE WORLD
As The Black Nobility hid behind the British people of the British Isles for 800 yrs. with
all the endless wars among the family located all over Europe and Russia.
SINCE WWII, THE UNITED STATES IS MERELY A MAFIA ENFORCER FOR THE DEMONS
AS THE TREASONOUS CROOKS WORKING THE SWITZERLAND OPIUM ROAD DETERMINED
THEY WISHED THE POWER OF THE OLD KINGS OF THE DARK AGES AND
ALLOWED
BRITISH GCHQ/MI6 TO BUILD THE CIA, UN
and other organizations the U.S people never approved.
The U.S. people have NOT SOLD-OUT and the time is coming for 'THE PEOPLE' to
totally eradicate the Demonic U.N. Uniparty Nazi's; Eugenicist Demons Hiding in Human Being Suits seeking mass murder, disability, sterilization and Cyber-Digital Enslavement.