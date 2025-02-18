This morning, I spent some more time with Perplexity’s Deep Research, and I have to say it is getting impressive. First I asked it to estimate the probability of a global depression by comparing Trump’s policies with the Smoot-Hawley tariffs. Then, I asked it to incorporate a 50 percent chance of a major disruption of oil supplies from the Middle East. The weighted average probability of a global depression rose from 18-22 percent to 34-38 percent.

Disclaimer: I have not verified every citation, but this looks like good work to me.

Here is the first result:

Assessing the Risk of a Global Depression from the US-Led Trade War: A Comparative Analysis with the Smoot-Hawley Era The resurgence of aggressive US trade policies under President-elect Donald Trump—marked by threats of 100% tariffs on BRICS nations and universal 10-20% import levies—has drawn comparisons to the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of 1930, which exacerbated the Great Depression. While historical parallels provide cautionary insights, modern economic interdependencies, institutional safeguards, and inflationary dynamics complicate direct comparisons. This report evaluates the probability of a global depression stemming from the current trade war, synthesizing economic models, historical precedents, and geopolitical realities. Historical Context: The Smoot-Hawley Precedent The 1930s Trade Collapse and Its Consequences The Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act raised US average tariffs on dutiable imports to 47%, triggering retaliatory measures from 35 countries. Global trade volumes plummeted by 66% between 1929 and 1934, compounding deflationary pressures and unemployment. Canada, for instance, imposed counter-tariffs that reduced US exports by 28-32%, while European nations formed trade blocs excluding the US[8]. This fragmentation deepened the Great Depression, with US GDP contracting by 26% and global industrial production falling 33%[4]. A critical lesson from this period is the multiplier effect of protectionism: tariffs disrupt not only bilateral trade but also global supply chains and investor confidence. The absence of multilateral institutions like the IMF or WTO allowed retaliatory cycles to escalate unchecked, a risk mitigated—but not eliminated—in today’s interconnected economy[5]. The Scale of Proposed Tariffs and Economic Exposure Trump’s Trade War Ambitions The Trump administration’s proposed measures include: 60% tariffs on Chinese imports

10-20% universal tariffs on non-Chinese goods

100% tariffs on nations abandoning the US dollar If fully implemented, the US weighted average tariff rate would reach 26%, exceeding Smoot-Hawley’s 20% average and approaching Great Depression-era levels[2]. Targeted sectors face existential risks: Automotive : 100% tariffs on Mexican-assembled vehicles could raise US car prices by $6,400-$12,700 per vehicle[6].

Agriculture : Retaliatory measures from Canada and Mexico—which account for 30% of US agricultural exports—threaten $40 billion in farm revenues[7].

Energy: Saudi Arabia and UAE, pivotal BRICS+ members, could redirect oil exports to Asia if subjected to dollar-abandonment tariffs[2]. Global Exposure to US Markets Mexico : 83% of exports go to the US

Canada : 77% export dependency on US

China: 16% of exports destined for US markets[2] The concentrated exposure of North American partners increases vulnerability to demand shocks, while China’s diversified export base (19% of GDP) provides relative insulation[2][7]. Economic Models and Contagion Risks IMF Projections: Moderate Baseline vs. Worst-Case Scenarios The IMF’s October 2024 analysis models two trajectories: Baseline (10% tariffs with retaliation): Global GDP growth reduced by -0.1% in 2025

US growth slows to 1.8% (-0.4% impact)

China/EU face negligible effects[2] Severe Escalation (Full Trump proposals): Global trade volume decline: -10% to -15%

US inflation spikes to 6.2% (vs. 3.7% baseline)

Emerging market currencies depreciate 20-30%[3] While the baseline scenario avoids recession, the severe case risks replicating 1930s-style fragmentation. Historical data shows every 1% drop in global trade correlates with a 0.5% GDP contraction—potentially erasing $8.5 trillion in output if Trump’s measures spur 15% trade decline[5][7]. Mitigating Factors and Systemic Resilience Modern Monetary Buffers Unlike the 1930s gold-standard constraints, central banks now wield flexible tools: Federal Reserve Capacity : With a 5.25% federal funds rate, the Fed retains 250-300 bps of easing space before hitting zero lower bound[6].

ECB/BOJ Coordination : European and Japanese quantitative easing programs could inject $2 trillion to stabilize financial markets[3].

Dollar Dominance: 59% of global reserves remain USD-denominated, limiting currency war risks[2]. Corporate Adaptations Multinationals have diversified supply chains post-COVID: Reshoring : 34% of US firms shifted >20% of production from China since 2022

Nearshoring: Mexico’s manufacturing exports to US hit $589B in 2024, up 27% YoY[6] These adjustments reduce vulnerability to Asian supply shocks but increase dependency on North American partners. Depression Probability Assessment Thresholds and Triggers Using historical and model-based benchmarks: Global Depression Definition : >10% GDP contraction across major economies

Current Risk Factors : Trade Volume Decline : Projected -10% (vs. -66% in 1929-34) Inflationary Pressures : 6.2% US CPI (vs. -10% deflation in 1930s) Policy Responsiveness : High (2024) vs. Low (1930s)[6][8]

Probability Estimation Full Tariff Implementation (20% likelihood): Escalates to global depression via: Supply chain collapses in autos, electronics Emerging market debt crises (e.g., Turkey, Argentina)

Depression probability: 35-40% Partial Tariffs (60% likelihood): 10% universal tariffs + China 60% duties

Triggers localized recessions (Canada, Mexico)

Global growth slows to 2.1% (vs. 3.2% baseline)

Depression probability: 10-15% Negotiated De-Escalation (20% likelihood): USMCA-style renegotiations with China/EU

Tariffs limited to 5-7%

Depression probability: <5% Weighted average probability: 18-22% Conclusion: A Contained Crisis with Tail Risks The current trade war’s global depression risk remains substantially lower than the 1930s due to institutional safeguards, monetary flexibility, and diversified supply chains. However, tail risks persist if Trump enacts maximalist tariffs coinciding with existing vulnerabilities: China’s Property Crisis : $5 trillion in developer debt

European Stagnation : 0.2% 2025 GDP growth forecast

Emerging Market Debt: $250 billion maturities in 2025[7] Under a full escalation scenario, synchronized contractions in US/China/EU could depress global growth below 1%, meeting technical depression criteria. Prudent policymaking—leveraging WTO mechanisms and bilateral carve-outs—reduces this probability to <25%, far below Smoot-Hawley’s 95% contagion likelihood[8][2]. The world economy’s resilience hinges on avoiding 1930s-style ideological rigidity in favor of pragmatic de-escalation. Citations: [1] https://www.businessinsider.com/stock-market-outlook-recession-fears-jump-trump-trade-war-tariffs-2024-11 [2] https://www.schwab.com/learn/story/five-investing-impacts-trade-war [3] https://www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence/en/mi/solutions/us-china-trade-war-impacts.html [4] https://www.dunham.com/FA/Blog/Posts/escalating-trade-wars-and-echoes-from-the-great-depression [5] https://www.westernasset.com/us/en/research/whitepapers/trade-wars-in-the-twenty-first-century-2018-08.cfm [6] https://www.freightwaves.com/news/can-the-us-consumer-survive-a-trade-war [7] https://www.weforum.org/stories/2024/11/rethinking-trade-cooperation-navigate-global-shocks/ [8] https://www.cnbc.com/2025/02/05/how-smoot-hawley-tariff-sparked-the-mother-of-all-trade-wars.html [9] https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c1lg5reqlpyo [10] https://www.westernasset.com/sg/qe/pdfs/whitepapers/trade-wars-in-the-twenty-first-century-2018-08.pdf [11] https://www.pbs.org/newshour/world/imf-leader-warns-conflict-and-rivalries-put-world-at-risk-of-falling-into-slow-growth-rut [12] https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7255316/ [13] https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/fandd/issues/2022/03/the-long-lasting-economic-shock-of-war [14] https://www.oxfordeconomics.com/resource/the-damaging-first-act-of-the-global-trade-war/ [15] https://news.stanford.edu/stories/2018/08/global-trade-war-may-produce-recession-u-s-economist-says [16] https://dunham.com/FA/Blog/Posts/escalating-trade-wars-and-echoes-from-the-great-depression [17] https://cepr.org/voxeu/columns/government-policies-and-collapse-trade-during-great-depression [18] https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/05/13/coronavirus-pandemic-depression-economy-world-war/ [19] https://www.nber.org/system/files/working_papers/w28616/w28616.pdf [20] https://www.banque-france.fr/en/publications-and-statistics/publications/quantifying-losses-global-trade-war [21] https://www.wto.org/english/res_e/reser_e/ersd202004_e.pdf [22] https://cepr.org/system/files/publication-files/60137-trade_war_the_clash_of_economic_systems_threatening_global_prosperity.pdf [23] https://www.brookings.edu/articles/more-pain-than-gain-how-the-us-china-trade-war-hurt-america/ [24] https://www.cfr.org/backgrounder/contentious-us-china-trade-relationship [25] https://www.nber.org/digest/202204/how-us-china-trade-war-affected-rest-world [26] https://www.rochester.edu/newscenter/what-is-trade-war-us-china-614652/ [27] https://eastasiaforum.org/2025/02/09/trumps-trade-madness-risks-global-depression-if-retaliations-not-measured/ [28] https://www.piie.com/blogs/realtime-economics/2024/trumps-proposed-blanket-tariffs-would-risk-global-trade-war [29] https://poole.ncsu.edu/thought-leadership/article/the-challenges-of-unwinding-a-trade-war/ [30] https://www.nber.org/system/files/working_papers/w29315/w29315.pdf [31] https://www.investopedia.com/terms/t/trade-war.asp [32] https://www.nytimes.com/2019/06/18/business/economy/global-economy-trade-war.html [33] https://www.imf.org/external/np/exr/center/mm/eng/mm_cc_03.htm [34] https://www.imf.org/en/News/Articles/2024/05/07/sp-geopolitics-impact-global-trade-and-dollar-gita-gopinath [35] https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/fandd/issues/2023/06/growing-threats-to-global-trade-goldberg-reed [36] https://www.imf.org/-/media/Files/Publications/WP/2024/English/wpiea2024076-print-pdf.ashx [37] [38] https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2019/04/03/imf-blames-trumps-trade-policy-economic-slowdown-not-fed/ [39] https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/fandd/issues/2023/06/world-trade-can-still-drive-prosperity-georgieva-okonjo-iweala [40] https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/GFSR [41] https://www.nytimes.com/2024/10/22/business/economy/imf-inflation-trade-war.html [42] https://www.chathamhouse.org/2025/01/biggest-economic-risk-donald-trumps-presidency-loss-confidence-us-governance [43] https://www.cnbc.com/2019/10/15/imf-says-trade-war-will-cut-global-growth-to-lowest-since-financial-crisis-a-decade-ago.html [44] https://realeconomy.rsmus.com/how-an-escalating-trade-war-will-affect-global-growth-inflation-and-employment/ [45] https://taxfoundation.org/blog/trump-mckinley-tariffs-great-depression/ [46] https://financialpost.com/news/economy/trump-tariffs-echo-failed-american-trade-policy [47] https://www.investopedia.com/terms/s/smoot-hawley-tariff-act.asp [48] https://history.state.gov/milestones/1921-1936/great-depression [49] https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/how-bad-world-wars-great-depressions-global-trade-richard-baldwin-d1o0f [50] https://www.rabobank.com/knowledge/d011321764-trade-wars-then-and-now-smoot-hawley-all-over-again [51] https://www.pbs.org/newshour/economy/analysis-the-potential-economic-effects-of-trumps-tariffs-and-trade-war-in-9-charts [52] https://www.franklintempleton.ch/articles/2024/western-asset/trump-trade-war-2-0-assessing-market-implications [53] https://www.home.saxo/content/articles/equities/trade-war-20-playbook-what-it-means-for-your-portfolio-03022025 [54] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/China%E2%80%93United_States_trade_war

Here is the revised version with the 50 percent chance of a Middle East oil crisis added: