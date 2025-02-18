Assessing the Risk of a Global Depression from the US-Led Trade War: A Comparative Analysis with the Smoot-Hawley Era
The resurgence of aggressive US trade policies under President-elect Donald Trump—marked by threats of 100% tariffs on BRICS nations and universal 10-20% import levies—has drawn comparisons to the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of 1930, which exacerbated the Great Depression. While historical parallels provide cautionary insights, modern economic interdependencies, institutional safeguards, and inflationary dynamics complicate direct comparisons. This report evaluates the probability of a global depression stemming from the current trade war, synthesizing economic models, historical precedents, and geopolitical realities.
Historical Context: The Smoot-Hawley Precedent
The 1930s Trade Collapse and Its Consequences
The Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act raised US average tariffs on dutiable imports to 47%, triggering retaliatory measures from 35 countries. Global trade volumes plummeted by 66% between 1929 and 1934, compounding deflationary pressures and unemployment. Canada, for instance, imposed counter-tariffs that reduced US exports by 28-32%, while European nations formed trade blocs excluding the US[8]. This fragmentation deepened the Great Depression, with US GDP contracting by 26% and global industrial production falling 33%[4].
A critical lesson from this period is the multiplier effect of protectionism: tariffs disrupt not only bilateral trade but also global supply chains and investor confidence. The absence of multilateral institutions like the IMF or WTO allowed retaliatory cycles to escalate unchecked, a risk mitigated—but not eliminated—in today’s interconnected economy[5].
The Scale of Proposed Tariffs and Economic Exposure
Trump’s Trade War Ambitions
The Trump administration’s proposed measures include:
60% tariffs on Chinese imports
10-20% universal tariffs on non-Chinese goods
100% tariffs on nations abandoning the US dollar
If fully implemented, the US weighted average tariff rate would reach 26%, exceeding Smoot-Hawley’s 20% average and approaching Great Depression-era levels[2]. Targeted sectors face existential risks:
Automotive: 100% tariffs on Mexican-assembled vehicles could raise US car prices by $6,400-$12,700 per vehicle[6].
Agriculture: Retaliatory measures from Canada and Mexico—which account for 30% of US agricultural exports—threaten $40 billion in farm revenues[7].
Energy: Saudi Arabia and UAE, pivotal BRICS+ members, could redirect oil exports to Asia if subjected to dollar-abandonment tariffs[2].
Global Exposure to US Markets
Mexico: 83% of exports go to the US
Canada: 77% export dependency on US
China: 16% of exports destined for US markets[2]
The concentrated exposure of North American partners increases vulnerability to demand shocks, while China’s diversified export base (19% of GDP) provides relative insulation[2][7].
Economic Models and Contagion Risks
IMF Projections: Moderate Baseline vs. Worst-Case Scenarios
The IMF’s October 2024 analysis models two trajectories:
Baseline (10% tariffs with retaliation):
Global GDP growth reduced by -0.1% in 2025
US growth slows to 1.8% (-0.4% impact)
China/EU face negligible effects[2]
Severe Escalation (Full Trump proposals):
Global trade volume decline: -10% to -15%
US inflation spikes to 6.2% (vs. 3.7% baseline)
Emerging market currencies depreciate 20-30%[3]
While the baseline scenario avoids recession, the severe case risks replicating 1930s-style fragmentation. Historical data shows every 1% drop in global trade correlates with a 0.5% GDP contraction—potentially erasing $8.5 trillion in output if Trump’s measures spur 15% trade decline[5][7].
Mitigating Factors and Systemic Resilience
Modern Monetary Buffers
Unlike the 1930s gold-standard constraints, central banks now wield flexible tools:
Federal Reserve Capacity: With a 5.25% federal funds rate, the Fed retains 250-300 bps of easing space before hitting zero lower bound[6].
ECB/BOJ Coordination: European and Japanese quantitative easing programs could inject $2 trillion to stabilize financial markets[3].
Dollar Dominance: 59% of global reserves remain USD-denominated, limiting currency war risks[2].
Corporate Adaptations
Multinationals have diversified supply chains post-COVID:
Reshoring: 34% of US firms shifted >20% of production from China since 2022
Nearshoring: Mexico’s manufacturing exports to US hit $589B in 2024, up 27% YoY[6]
These adjustments reduce vulnerability to Asian supply shocks but increase dependency on North American partners.
Depression Probability Assessment
Thresholds and Triggers
Using historical and model-based benchmarks:
Global Depression Definition: >10% GDP contraction across major economies
Current Risk Factors:
Trade Volume Decline: Projected -10% (vs. -66% in 1929-34)
Inflationary Pressures: 6.2% US CPI (vs. -10% deflation in 1930s)
Policy Responsiveness: High (2024) vs. Low (1930s)[6][8]
Probability Estimation
Full Tariff Implementation (20% likelihood):
Escalates to global depression via:
Supply chain collapses in autos, electronics
Emerging market debt crises (e.g., Turkey, Argentina)
Depression probability: 35-40%
Partial Tariffs (60% likelihood):
10% universal tariffs + China 60% duties
Triggers localized recessions (Canada, Mexico)
Global growth slows to 2.1% (vs. 3.2% baseline)
Depression probability: 10-15%
Negotiated De-Escalation (20% likelihood):
USMCA-style renegotiations with China/EU
Tariffs limited to 5-7%
Depression probability: <5%
Weighted average probability: 18-22%
Conclusion: A Contained Crisis with Tail Risks
The current trade war’s global depression risk remains substantially lower than the 1930s due to institutional safeguards, monetary flexibility, and diversified supply chains. However, tail risks persist if Trump enacts maximalist tariffs coinciding with existing vulnerabilities:
China’s Property Crisis: $5 trillion in developer debt
European Stagnation: 0.2% 2025 GDP growth forecast
Emerging Market Debt: $250 billion maturities in 2025[7]
Under a full escalation scenario, synchronized contractions in US/China/EU could depress global growth below 1%, meeting technical depression criteria. Prudent policymaking—leveraging WTO mechanisms and bilateral carve-outs—reduces this probability to <25%, far below Smoot-Hawley’s 95% contagion likelihood[8][2]. The world economy’s resilience hinges on avoiding 1930s-style ideological rigidity in favor of pragmatic de-escalation.
The resurgence of aggressive US trade policies under President-elect Donald Trump—marked by threats of 100% tariffs on BRICS nations and universal 10-20% import levies—has drawn comparisons to the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of 1930. This revised analysis incorporates a critical new variable: a 50% probability of severe Middle Eastern oil supply disruptions to China through conflicts involving Iran, Israel, or Red Sea blockades. Combined with existing trade war pressures, such a shock could amplify stagflationary risks and elevate global depression probabilities.
Historical Context: The Smoot-Hawley Precedent and Oil Crises
The 1930s Trade Collapse and 1970s Energy Shocks
The Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act’s trade fragmentation (-66% global commerce) and the 1973 OPEC oil embargo (+300% crude prices) provide dual historical parallels. Today’s economy faces analogous risks from Trump’s tariffs and potential Middle Eastern supply shocks. China’s dependence on Gulf oil—50% of crude imports from Saudi Arabia, Iran, and UAE—leaves it uniquely exposed to regional conflicts15.
The Scale of Proposed Tariffs and Oil Shock Synergy
Trump’s Trade War and China’s Energy Vulnerability
The Trump administration’s proposed measures include:
60% tariffs on Chinese imports
100% tariffs on nations abandoning the US dollar
If implemented alongside a Middle East crisis (50% probability), China faces:
Export Collapse: 10-20% US tariffs could reduce Chinese GDP growth by -1.2%6
Oil Price Spike: Strait of Hormuz closure could elevate Brent crude to $150/barrel, costing China $400 billion annually4
Inflation Surge: Combined energy/import costs could push Chinese CPI above 9%, destabilizing consumption7
Global Exposure Matrix
Economic Models with Oil Shock Integration
IMF Revised Projections
Incorporating a 50% oil disruption probability, the IMF’s severe escalation scenario now predicts:
Global GDP Growth: 0.9% (down from 2.1%)
Trade Volume Decline: -18% (vs. -15% baseline)
Emerging Market Defaults: $300 billion debt at risk
Oil Shock Transmission Channels
China’s Industrial Contraction: 70% of manufacturing firms would face energy rationing at $150 oil, idling 8-12% of capacity5
Petrodollar Recycling Breakdown: GCC sovereign wealth funds could withdraw $240 billion from Western markets to cover domestic deficits3
Supply Chain Paralysis: Red Sea shipping costs (+350%) and Suez diversions would add 14-21 days to Asia-Europe transit1
Mitigating Factors Under Dual Pressures
China’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR)
With 550 million barrels in reserves—covering 90 days of imports—Beijing could temporarily offset Gulf disruptions. However, SPR drawdowns would:
Deplete buffers for future crises
Signal desperation to markets, exacerbating price volatility5
US Shale Capacity Limits
While US producers could add 2.8 million bpd within 12 months, pipeline constraints and ESG financing limits cap relief. LNG exports face similar bottlenecks, leaving Asia reliant on Russian pipelines vulnerable to sanctions.
Revised Depression Probability Assessment
Thresholds with Oil Shock
Global Depression Criteria: >10% GDP contraction in 3+ major economies
Key Triggers:
Chinese stagflation (GDP -4%, CPI 9%)
EU industrial recession (-3.2% output)
EM debt cascade (Argentina, Pakistan defaults)
Scenario Analysis
Full Tariffs + Oil Shock (20% likelihood):
Depression probability: 55-60%
Mechanism: China’s oil rationing collapses exports, triggering global deflationary spiral
Partial Tariffs + Oil Shock (30% likelihood):
Depression probability: 35-40%
Mechanism: GCC austerity reduces BRI investments, stalling Global South growth
Oil Shock Alone (30% likelihood):
Depression probability: 25-30%
Mechanism: Petro-yuan adoption accelerates, fracturing dollar hegemony
De-Escalation (20% likelihood):
Depression probability: <10%
Weighted Average Probability: 34-38% (up from 18-22%)
Conclusion: The Fragility of Interdependence
The addition of Middle Eastern oil disruptions transforms the trade war’s risk profile, exposing systemic vulnerabilities in globalization’s architecture. China’s inability to secure alternative energy supplies—despite Russian pipelines and SPR buffers—reveals the limits of its “dual circulation” strategy. Meanwhile, the US faces unintended consequences from petrodollar erosion and EM collapse.
While modern monetary tools and diversified supply chains reduce depression risks relative to 1929, the interplay of protectionism and energy nationalism creates nonlinear threats. Prudent policymaking must address both immediate trade tensions and structural energy dependencies—a dual challenge requiring multilateral coordination absent in current strategies. The world economy’s resilience now hinges on avoiding a catastrophic alignment of Trump’s tariffs and Tehran’s missiles.
